Headphones and Earbuds From $27, as Audio Brands Launch “Work From Home” Deals

A number of audio brands have slashed prices on their best-selling headphones and earbuds, as they look to ride the wave of people working from home as a result of the recent coronavirus outbreak.

At least four brands have launched special “Work From Home” deals that kick off this weekend, offering up wireless earbuds and noise-cancelling headphones that will hopefully help people ease the transition of working from home.

The devices are great for taking conference calls on your laptop (or taking calls when paired with your phone), and they’re great to help you tune out background noise when you want to listen to music or focus on work. Living with roommates or staying with family? Get a pair of headphones to help you zone out in a potentially stressful environment. As the team from Master & Dynamic puts it: “We wanted to do our part in helping people make the transition to working from home more productive and potentially even a little more comfortable.”

Of course, these devices are geared towards music-listening as well, delivering full, rich, reliable sound. We’ve rounded up some of the best deals below. In addition to headphones and earbuds, some of the brands have speakers and other audio accessories on sale as well. Quantities are limited so shop early for best selection.

1. Status Audio

Looking for premium headphones or earbuds without the premium price tag? You can’t go wrong with Status Audio, known for chic, minimalist devices that pair a ton of performance features with thoughtful design details.

Status Audio is currently offering up to 60% off its line of audio products, including their BT One Wireless Bluetooth Headphones. Regularly $99, they’re on sale now for just $79. Their BT Dual Driver Wireless Earphones, meantime, are now just $27 (regularly $69+). No promo code necessary.

Master & Dynamic

Master & Dynamic’s weekend “Work From Home” sale gets you 50% off select speakers, headphones and earbuds.

Best-sellers on sale include the MA770 Wireless Speaker, MW07 True Wireless Earphones and MW60 Wireless Headphones, with prices starting at just $100 (after discount). Use promo code WFH50.

Adidas

Sportswear giant Adidas is now making headphones that are great for working out. Adidas headphones are on sale for the first time ever, now through March 28th.

The water-resistant FWD-01 Sport In Ear headphones are now just $129.99 (down from $149), while the RPT-01 Sport On-Ear headphones (with sweat-proof construction and 40 hours playtime!) are now $149.99 (regularly $169). No promo code necessary.

Edifier

We first previewed these Edifier TWS NB True Wireless Active Noise-Cancelling Earbuds at CES in January, and Edifier has them on sale for just $119.99 right now (regularly $159.99).

What you get: a sleek set of buds that deliver crisp highs and punchy bass, with up to 33 hours of playback time. The earbuds are IPX4-rated for splash resistance, so you can listen worry-free whether you’re working up a sweat or just get caught in the rain.