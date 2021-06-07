RS Recommends: This Sleek Harman Kardon Speaker Is 66% Off (But Only for a Week)

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’re still playing your music on your phone, we have some very good news for you: There are a ton of new, affordable Bluetooth speakers that will sound infinitely better and still let you take your tunes on-the-go this summer, just like your other portable devices. The bad news? It’s not always easy to know which ones are worth your cash.

Luckily, we found one of the best wireless speaker deals you should know about right now: Harman Kardon’s massively discounted its new Go + Play Speaker to just $154.99, a nearly 66% savings on a speaker that usually costs you almost $450. The sale on the Harman Kardon website makes the price even cheaper than Amazon (where the speaker is currently on sale for $266).

One of the best-sounding portable speakers, the Go + Play packs four drivers and delivers “thunderous bass,” per Harman Kardon, meaning it’s not just a great speaker for blasting your playlists — it’s also a great loudspeaker for streaming summer blockbusters in your living room.

While its audio delivery is plenty powerful, that doesn’t change the fact that this speaker’s still actually portable, complete with a stainless steel handle that will remind you that the company called it the Go + Play for a reason.

The speaker connects wirelessly with Bluetooth 4.1, so you can stream your music and control it on your phone from anywhere around the house, including outside on your patio so you can listen to music while grilling.

According to the company, you can pair three different phones or tablets to play music for about eight hours overall, though that number might change depending on how loud you’re listening to your music. It only takes about three hours to recharge it to 100%. Aside from its crisp sound quality, the Go + Play makes a great addition to home offices, too, since it’s built with a few microphones that help ensure your conference calls run smoothly and sound clear.

While high-quality speakers under $200 are easier to come by these days, it’s rare to see a brand like Harman Kardon list its products, like the Go + Play, at such a steep discount. The catch: You only have a few days to get the speaker at the sale price.

Harman Kardon says that you’ll only have this week to score the speaker at the discounted rate. After June 13th, the Go + Play will go back up to its retail price at $449.95, so now’s your chance to take advantage of this limited-time deal and save yourself almost $295. Now, you just have to decide what you’ll buy with all that cash you saved. See full deal details here.