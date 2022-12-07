From Weighted Blankets to Massage Guns, These Are the Best Gifts You Can Give for Under $50

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Gift-giving doesn’t have to be costly — after all, it’s the thought that counts right? But when you’re looking for a great gift to give, you don’t want to be too cheap either.

Fortunately, there are a number of great gift ideas under $50, that all appear pricier than they actually are. All of these gifts on our list let you deliver something useful, personal or fun without breaking the bank (note: prices were accurate at time of this article’s publishing).

We’ve done the digging for you to find the best gifts under $50 across tech, fitness, house and home and beauty and grooming. From a glow-in-the-dark basketball hoop to massage guns and even a celebrity perfume, here are some great gift ideas for $50 or less.

Tech Gifts Under $50

Amazon

Buy JBL Tune 130NC TWS True Wireless In-Ear… $49.95

KODAK Printomatic Digital Instant Camera – $49.99

PhoneSoap 3 UV Cell Phone Sanitizer – $49.99

Blink Video Doorbell – $34.99

Echo Show 5 (Smart Display and Speaker) – $34.99

Logitech M720 Wireless Mouse – $34.99

Star Wars Millennium Falcon Wireless Charge Pad – $34

Blink Mini HD Security Camera – $29.99

Apple AirTag – $27.98 (or get them for $22.50 each when you buy a four-pack)

Fire TV Stick 4K – $26.99

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox – $23.91

AirPods Cleaning Kit – $8.49

Fitness Gifts Under $50

Amazon

Buy SKLZ Pro Mini Basketball Hoop with… $34.99

FlyBy F2Pro Percussive Massage Gun – $49.97

Amazon Halo View Fitness Tracker – $34.99

Element 26 Weightlifting Belt – $34.97

Neck and Shoulder Relaxer – $29.99

Fiberglass Pickleball Set – $29.99

Iron Gym Pull Up Bar – $25.42

CTRL Sports Stretching Straps – $15.95

Home Gifts Under $50

Amazon

Buy ZZZhen Weighted Blanket in Jacquard… $38.99

Personalized Birthdate Candles – $49.99

Pottery Barn Waffle Sweater Robe – $49

All Birds Wool Dwellers Slippers – $49

ACUSHLA Merino Wool Camping Blanket – $42.99

Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock – $42.98

Aluratek Digital Picture Frame – $39.99

Pure Enrichment Mini Portable Air Purifier – $39.99

Howay Coffee Warmer and Mug Set – $34.99

Hamilton Beach Portable Personal Smoothie Blender – $21.99

Beauty and Grooming Gifts Under $50

Amazon

King C. Gillette Cordless Beard Trimmer… $29.49

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag – $48

TAN-LUXE The Face – Illuminating Self-Tan Drops – $47.50

4 in 1 Hair Dryer and Styler – $39.99

NanoSteamer Large 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer – $39.95

Ariana Grande Sweet Like Candy Eau de Parfum – $39.33

hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit – $38.85

La Neige Lip Sleeping Mask – $22

Uniqlo Mini Shoulder Bag – $19.90 (good dupe for lululemon belt bag if it’s sold out online)

Philips Norelco Multigroomer All-in-One Trimmer – $17.96