From Weighted Blankets to Massage Guns, These Are the Best Gifts You Can Give for Under $50
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.
Gift-giving doesn’t have to be costly — after all, it’s the thought that counts right? But when you’re looking for a great gift to give, you don’t want to be too cheap either.
Fortunately, there are a number of great gift ideas under $50, that all appear pricier than they actually are. All of these gifts on our list let you deliver something useful, personal or fun without breaking the bank (note: prices were accurate at time of this article’s publishing).
We’ve done the digging for you to find the best gifts under $50 across tech, fitness, house and home and beauty and grooming. From a glow-in-the-dark basketball hoop to massage guns and even a celebrity perfume, here are some great gift ideas for $50 or less.
Tech Gifts Under $50
Buy JBL Tune 130NC TWS True Wireless In-Ear… $49.95
KODAK Printomatic Digital Instant Camera – $49.99
PhoneSoap 3 UV Cell Phone Sanitizer – $49.99
Echo Show 5 (Smart Display and Speaker) – $34.99
Logitech M720 Wireless Mouse – $34.99
Star Wars Millennium Falcon Wireless Charge Pad – $34
Blink Mini HD Security Camera – $29.99
Apple AirTag – $27.98 (or get them for $22.50 each when you buy a four-pack)
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox – $23.91
Fitness Gifts Under $50
Buy SKLZ Pro Mini Basketball Hoop with… $34.99
FlyBy F2Pro Percussive Massage Gun – $49.97
Amazon Halo View Fitness Tracker – $34.99
Element 26 Weightlifting Belt – $34.97
Neck and Shoulder Relaxer – $29.99
Fiberglass Pickleball Set – $29.99
CTRL Sports Stretching Straps – $15.95
Home Gifts Under $50
Buy ZZZhen Weighted Blanket in Jacquard… $38.99
Personalized Birthdate Candles – $49.99
Pottery Barn Waffle Sweater Robe – $49
All Birds Wool Dwellers Slippers – $49
ACUSHLA Merino Wool Camping Blanket – $42.99
Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock – $42.98
Aluratek Digital Picture Frame – $39.99
Pure Enrichment Mini Portable Air Purifier – $39.99
Howay Coffee Warmer and Mug Set – $34.99
Hamilton Beach Portable Personal Smoothie Blender – $21.99
Beauty and Grooming Gifts Under $50
Buy King C. Gillette Cordless Beard Trimmer… $29.49
Related
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag – $48
TAN-LUXE The Face – Illuminating Self-Tan Drops – $47.50
4 in 1 Hair Dryer and Styler – $39.99
Trending
NanoSteamer Large 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer – $39.95
Ariana Grande Sweet Like Candy Eau de Parfum – $39.33
hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit – $38.85
La Neige Lip Sleeping Mask – $22
Uniqlo Mini Shoulder Bag – $19.90 (good dupe for lululemon belt bag if it’s sold out online)
More News
-
-
-
World Cup 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch the Soccer Tournament Online for Free
- STREAM WORLD CUP ONLINE
- By
-
-
Gift Guide: The Best White Elephant Gifts Everyone Will Want to Take Home
- Holiday Shopping
- By