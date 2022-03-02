RS Recommends: Get This Souped-Up Garmin Smartwatch for Nearly 50% Off Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Looking to sweat it out with a new smartwatch, but want even more features than you’d get with just a Fitbit? The best fitness trackers can not only help you understand your exercise habits, but give you real-time health data to help you hit all your workout goals — and there’s no better personal trainer to have by your side than the Garmin Fenix 5x.

Garmin is best known for its GPS hardware, and their Fenix 5X Plus multisport smartwatch has rave reviews, not only for its top-notch location tracking, but for its serious fitness tracking features and feedback on your workouts. And right now, you can save $366.99 on the Garmin Fenix 5X Plus. That’s a whopping 46% off its regular price of $799.99.

Amazon

Buy: Garmin fenix 5X Plus at $433.00

Fit for your toughest workouts, this unisex smartwatch features a durable, scratch-resistant sapphire and stainless steel touchscreen that lets you track everything from your steps to blood oxygen saturation levels. Built-in TOPO maps are fantastic for finding the best hiking trails and bike paths, and Trendline integration can tell you which routes are most popular, too. It gets multinetwork satellite reception, that won’t just rely on GPS if you’re out in the wilderness.

The 10 ATM-rated design also means you get drenched in the rain or swim for laps at a time without worrying — it’s waterproof enough for pretty much every activity except scuba diving. It’s particularly helpful for tracking your goals for water-related sports, like swimming, rowing, and paddle boarding, but it has multiple sport options to choose from.

Besides physiological data and excretes performance tracking, you’ll also appreciate the plethora of tech-y functions that’ll get a lot of daily usage. With Garmin Pay, you can use the smartwatch for contactless payments, so you can leave your cash and cards at home.

Amazon

Buy: Garmin fenix 5X Plus at $433.00

Hooking up the phone to music streaming apps like Spotify and Apple Music is also a breeze, but you can easily store and play up to 500 songs on the watch over Bluetooth — no need to figure out where to stash your phone on a run.

Garmin says a single charge should get you up to 13 hours with the GPS on, and that’s while listening to music, too. You should be able to improve battery life to a whopping 20 days by using it in low-power smartwatch mode. Either way, the battery is built to last through long treks and intense workouts alike.

For a more budget-friendly option, the closest Fenix 5X Plus alternative would be the Garmin Vivoactive 4S, which is on sale right now for $283. It’s still one of our favorite waterproof fitness trackers, but the Vivoactive 4S came out three years ago, and lacks the battery life and robust location-tracking abilities as the Fenix 5X Plus.

Garmin recently announced its Fenix 7 and Epix Gen 2 smartwatches, so now is great time to snag a deal on the fenix 5X Plus before it heads out the door. If you’re serious about a smartwatch that can handle everything in the great outdoors, the Garmin Fenix 5X Plus is your best bet. We recommend that you snag this 50% deal while it’s still on, and be fully-prepared to hit the trails. Get the deal on here.