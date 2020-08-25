Kick Up Your Feet While Gaming In One of These Gaming Chairs With Footrests

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’re an avid gamer, having a good chair when you play is the equivalent of having the best sports gear. While it might seem like you can purchase any old recliner to amp up your experience, there are chairs out there that can suit your specific needs depending on whether you’re a PC gamer or xBox gamer. From recliners to office-style chairs, check out our top picks (footrests included) below.

What to Look For in a Good Gaming Chair

Material: Chairs made with real leather can get expensive, so most gaming chairs are made with PU leather. Some are also made of nylon and mesh. If you’re anticipating gaming for hours, think about what feels most comfortable under your bum after a long period of time.

Support: So how exactly are gaming chairs different from other chairs? They provide extra cushioning to help keep your posture in place when you’re sitting for long periods of time. A good gaming chair will typically come with more padding behind your neck and lower back. They will also recline and have armrests and footrests, so you’ll never have to force yourself into awkward positions to be comfortable.

Accessories: Speakers, console holders, pillows, cup holders — these are all the extras that you’ll find included with the best gaming chairs. Speakers built into the chair allow for a surround sound experience, while having a place to hold your consoles and drinks lets you have everything at your fingertips. All these extra add-ons can take your gaming experience even further.

1. RESPAWN-900 Racing Style Gaming Recliner

RESPAWN’s chair goes the extra mile (no pun intended) to give you added comfort. The seat lets you have your drinks and consoles at the ready with a left side cup holder and a removable side pouch. You can comfortably recline up to 135 degrees and the continuous surface footrest ensures that there are no open spaces for wires to get caught.

The chair includes a plush removable headrest pillow and segmented padding for extra cushioning.

2. VON RACER Massage Gaming Chair

The VON RACER is an office chair decked out to meet your needs while you’re playing anything from Mario Kart to Forza Motorsport. The racer includes a retractable footrest, 360-degree swivel and adjustable armrests. It’s made with soft padding and PU leather for extra comfort. The electric massagers are located in the lumbar cushion, so your back will thank you as you’re gaming during the wee hours of the morning. This choice fits easily under a desk and can be angled up to 135 degrees.

3. GTRACING Gaming Chair with Footrest

The coolest thing about GTRACING’s gaming chair is that it’s designed with two Bluetooth speakers that can connect to your phone, tablet or any other Bluetooth-enabled device. The company promises a cinema-like sound directly from your gaming chair. Speakers aside, it has all the other add-ons you could want: a footrest, armrests, up 170-degree reclining, 360-degree swivel and a removable headrest pillow and lumbar cushion.

4. Homall Gaming Chair Computer Office Chair

Maybe you want a gaming chair but don’t need all the bells and whistles. Homall’s computer office chair can slide under your desk, making it good to use for gaming or for working at home. It has a suppressible footrest if you feel like you need to kick it back and put your feet up every once in a while. This option is also super padded with cushion and reclines up to 160 degrees.