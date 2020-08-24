Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Gaming chairs with speakers have been around for a while now, offering gamers a more immersive experience by integrating speakers in the headrest. This provides clear audio without the need to wear uncomfortable (and sometimes harmful) headphones for long periods. Recently, however, non-gamers working from home have also been investing in these speaker-equipped gaming chairs as home office upgrades.

If you work from home, you know how uncomfortable headphones can get. But between virtual conferences, videos and focus-improving music, we typically end up wearing headphones all day long. Gaming chairs with speakers are a great solution, massively upgrading your computer’s audio for a more productive workday or a better video game experience.

To help upgrade your home office or gaming setup with one of these gaming chairs, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorites. Read on for our reviews of the best gaming chairs with speakers.

What Are the Best Gaming Chairs With Speakers?

Chair Type: Gaming chairs come in a few basic varieties including the classic rolling desk chair, a leaning pedestal chair and a rocking floor chair. If you’re working all day, a normal desk chair or pedestal setup is probably your best bet. Rocking floor chairs are very comfortable for gaming in front of the TV and might work for a coffee table work setup, but they aren’t suitable for desks.

Audio Setup: Typically, gaming chairs with speakers have two speakers on the back or wings of the headrest. Some gaming chairs also have a subwoofer built into the backrest, adding bass and vibration.

Audio Input: The best type of audio input is usually Bluetooth (or some form of wireless connection) but some gamers require a wired input as well. Some gaming chair speakers also require an adapter (sometimes included) for a wired connection to video game consoles.

Back Support: One way to reduce the bodily strain of sitting is to buy an ergonomic chair. Our picks all have an ergonomically-designed back, but some offer more support than others. A chair should be comfortable for long periods of gaming or working.

Adjustability: We’re all shaped and sized differently. The best gaming chair with speakers should be accordingly adjustable, including the armrests, recline and support.

1. GTRacing Gaming Chair

Our favorite gaming chair with speakers is this one from GTRacing. It’s set up like a normal office chair with full adjustability and a very ergonomic design, making it ideal for both gamers and home-based workers.

But, unlike most office chairs, the GTRacing chair features two speakers mounted in the shoulder supports, providing clear two-channel audio. Move the armrests, recline to 170 degrees, swivel or change the height – all while enjoying comfortable headphone-free audio. The only downside with this chair is that Bluetooth connectivity requires a separate adapter from GTRacing.

Courtesy Amazon

2. VON Racer Rocking Video Gaming Chair

Rocking pedestal chairs are more plush and comfortable, although slightly less ergonomic than traditional office chairs. If that sounds good for your needs, we recommend this chair from VON Racer. Although it’s less work-focused than the GTRacing chair, the VON Racer offers better audio and built-in Bluetooth compatibility. The chair’s speakers are mounted on the sides of the headrest but the chair also features a four-inch subwoofer built into the backrest. This woofer obviously means better, more bass-heavy audio, but it also creates a low rumble for serious gaming immersion.

Courtesy Amazon

3. X Rocker Ace Bayou II Gaming chair

This rocking gaming chair with speakers from X Rocker is a good no-frills option for anyone looking to upgrade their gaming experience or downtime with TV, movies and music. The chair’s speakers are built into the headrest for clear audio while a subwoofer in the backrest provides rumbling bass. On the side of the chair, you’ll find a handy control panel with volume and bass adjustment as well as jacks for audio input/output and headphones. The chair does have wireless audio capabilities, but because it isn’t actually Bluetooth, setting up wireless sound can be a bit tricky.

Courtesy Amazon

4. X Rocker Pro Series H3 Gaming Chair

X Rocker’s Pro Series gaming chair is similar to the Bayou II but offers a few key upgrades that real gamers and any audiophile will appreciate: It’s the only chair on our list with 4.1 audio, boasting two speakers in the headrest, two in the base and a four-inch subwoofer in the back. In addition to the subwoofer rumble, the chair also has audio-synced vibration motors for incredible immersion in any video game, movie or TV show. Impressive tech aside, the chair still delivers with a plush, ergonomic design for staying comfortable during long gaming sessions.