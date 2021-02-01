Madden NFL 21 is $20 at GameStop Just in Time for Super Bowl 2021

Madden NFL 21, one of the most popular games of last year is just $20 at GameStop right now, down from $60.

This deal applies to both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game, which can be played on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X at no extra charge. These new consoles are still hard to find, but you can bookmark these pages to increase your chances of getting an Xbox or PlayStation when they’re back in stock.

This latest version of the legendary Madden franchise features a full single player campaign, where you can play through multiple seasons with your favorite team, and an online multiplayer mode. The game downloads the most recent player stats, to give you a more authentic experience.

Electronic Arts focused on improving the AI of computer players to provide more of a challenge, and designed new combo moves and pass rush mechanics. All of these enhancements are designed to make Madden NFL 21 more realistic than any other entry in the series.

GameStop is also offering a bundle of Madden NFL 21 with an official Super bowl LVI (56) commemorative coin for just $29.99 — that’s $45 cheaper than usual. This bundle is exclusive to GameStop, and a no-brainer for serious football fans.

If you want to play armchair quarterback in the lead up to Super Bowl LV this weekend, or show off the power of your new game console, don’t let GameStop’s deal pass you by.

Note: GameStop is running a similar deal on FIFA 21 and NHL 21, if you prefer soccer or hockey.