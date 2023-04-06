This $39 Charger Powers Three Devices at a Time and Folds Down Smaller Than a Deck of Cards

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

There are charging accessories aplenty these days, but few portable chargers have gotten as much use in our rotation as this 3-in-1 wireless charger from Amazon.

One of the most popular portable chargers online, the UCOMX Nano 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station boasts more than 10,000 positive reviews for its ability to charge your phone, watch and earbuds all from a wallet-sized device.

Yes, despite how it looks, this multi-device charger folds up when not in use, letting you easily tuck it into a bag or even your pockets with ease.

The UCOMX Foldable Charging Station uses wireless technology to power up your iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch (including the latest models). Simply unfold the wireless charger, place it on a flat surface, and place your devices on top of the charging coils (the smartwatch charger uses a raised stand design).

Unlike cheap wireless chargers, you don't have to move your stuff around to find a "sweet spot" — your devices will pair instantly and start charging right away. You don't have to remove your phone case either to connect to the charge. And magnet-style grips on the bottom of the charger keep it stable or your table or desk. When you're done, simply fold the charger up and take it to go.

What we like: the origami-style design of the charger also lets you use it as a phone stand, so you can see your screen upright while it’s charging (note: this charger only supports Apple devices and won’t work with Android phones).

This portable folding charger is great for eliminating cable clutter around the office or house, and it’s a great travel charger too. Built-in short circuit protection and temperature controls mean it’ll never overheat, and LED lights let you monitor charging progress.

Amazon featured this charger at its recent invite-only editors preview and we instantly ordered one online. Even better: Amazon has the folding charger on sale right now for just $39.99 (regularly $50+). Apply the on-site coupon right now for an additional 10% off. See full details here.