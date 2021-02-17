The Best Fitness Trackers Under $100 In 2021

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A fitness tracker is one of the few gadgets designed to help you get up, start moving, and improve your health. They can log key metrics like your movement, heart rate, and sleep automatically to give you a better picture of your overall health. This is a lot better than trying to manage all of this information yourself, and keep it up to date.

While fitness trackers used to be expensive, there are a lot of great choices for under $100. Many companies have begun transitioning to smartwatch fitness tracker hybrids, so their latest fitness trackers (which have all of the same core health features) are a great option.

It’s important to note that these fitness trackers are not medical devices, and can’t give you a 100% overview of your health. They can’t diagnose chronic conditions, or offer advice. It’s still your responsibility to talk to a doctor or seek medical treatment if you feel something is wrong with your body.

That said, fitness trackers can help reveal trends about your exercise habits, and help you make steady progress toward your goals.

What Are the Best Fitness Trackers Under $100?

There are many factors to consider when choosing the best fitness tracker under $100 for you; below are the most important ones, which we considered while we were researching this list.

Health Features: The point of wearing a fitness tracker is to monitor activities that impact your health, so we made sure that all our picks cover some basic health features, like tracking how many you’ve calories burned, the distance you’ve traveled, and your heart rate and sleep.

Battery Life: You never want to go for a long run only to find your fitness tracker conked out didn’t record your progress. The fitness trackers we’ve selected can go around seven days (or more) without charging. The way you use your fitness tracker (cranking up its screen brightness, recording long runs frequently, etc.) will have a big impact on how long it lasts per charge.

Durability: Your fitness tracker is going to be exposed to everything from sweat and rain, to sand and dirt, which is why durability is an important feature to consider. All of our fitness tracker recommendations are designed to handle water, so you can use them while swimming.

Smart Features: Fitness trackers have traditionally been used for monitoring your health but some the ones in our guide have smart features, too. Whether it’s displaying your text messages, or the ability to use a smart assistant to help guide workouts, these features are meant to complement its primary function.

1. Fitbit Inspire 2

The name Fitbit has become synonymous with fitness trackers, and the Inspire 2 is by far the best option you’ll find in this price range.

It can monitor your heart rate, sleep, and movement (steps and distance) to give you a well-rounded view of your cardiovascular health. The Inspire 2 encourages you to engage in 150 minutes (two and a half hours) of exercise per week, and has dozens of exercise modes to accurately track key metrics like your calorie burn rate.

Fitbit says the Inspire 2 can last up to 10 days on a single charge, but your experience will vary depending on how frequently you use power-hungry features like the sleep tracker. Still, that’s a lot better than the battery life of the average smartwatch or phone.

According to Fitbit you can take the Inspire 2 in up to 50m (165ft) water without damaging it. If you plan on swimming, or even diving with a fitness tracker, this is a good choice.

In terms of smart features, the Fitbit Inspire 2 only has the basics. It doesn’t have Amazon’s Alexa or the Google Assistant built into it, but you can get all of your phone notifications on your wrist, which is pretty handy.

Tech specs are important when choosing a fitness tracker, but the Fitbit Inspire 2 stands out because of the company’s excellent app, which logs all of the data from the tracker. You can use this data to view your progress, notice trends, and come up with ways to make healthier choices in the future. You can also challenge fellow Fitbit owners to see who can exercise the most.

If you want to get a Fitness tracker for under $100, Fitbit’s Inspire 2 is our top pick.

2. Wyze Band Activity Tracker

YouTube / Wyze

If you’ve never tried a fitness tracker before, Wyze’s Band Activity Tracker is a solid pick.

It can track how many steps you’ve taken, encourage you to get up and move around if it senses you’ve been sitting too long, and has a dedicated run mode if you’re working on cardio. It has a heart rate and sleep sensor, too.

Wyze says its Activity Tracker can last up to 10 days on a single charge, and can be used under 50m (164ft) of water. These features are on par with our top pick, the Fitbit Inspire 2.

This fitness tracker was designed with Amazon’s Alexa built into it, so you can set alarms, ask for weather updates, and more. It can also display your texts, calls, and other notifications on its screen.

Wyze has made a name for itself by offering budget-priced gear that’s highly competitive with options several times their price, and the Band Activity Tracker continues that trend.

3. Garmin Vivosmart 4

YouTube / Garmin

Garmin’s Vivosmart 4 can give you a better picture of your body’s health than any fitness tracker in this price range.

It can track your steps, calories burned, exercise, heart rate, and sleep, and use all of those metrics to determine your stress level. If it senses your body is stressed out for too long, it’ll send you a notification to relax (this feature can be turned off). The heart rate sensor can also send you a notification if it notices a sudden, unexpected spike.

In addition to determining your aerobic health level, the Vivosmart 4 has modes to track strength training exercises, too. It’ll even note your rest times.

Garmin says the Vivosmart 4 can last up to a week on a single charge, but warns sleep tracking and using the VO2 max (oxygen sensor) features will drain it more quickly. This is lower than other fitness trackers in our guide, but still pretty solid.

On the durability front Garmin says the Vivosmart 4 is fine for swimming, but doesn’t give any guidance on diving. Our advice is to use this fitness tracker on the beach, on a pool, or in the rain with ease. The Vivosmart 4 doesn’t have any smart features, but it can display notifications from your phone on your wrist.

Garmin’s Vivosmart 4 is a great fitness tracker if you want granular information about your health, and don’t mind sacrificing some battery life and durability to get there.

4. Amazon Halo

Amazon

The Halo is Amazon’s latest gadget, and it’s designed to give you a comprehensive view of your health.

By taking a picture of yourself in your underwear Amazon will be able to create a digital 3D model of your body to determine your body fat percentage and body composition.

It’ll track how hard you’ve worked out, and how long you’ve exercised to analyze the progress you’re making, along with other health metrics like your heart rate, sleep, and step tracking. Amazon has also partnered with health-focused companies like Headspace to work you through guided meditations to help improve your mental health.

Some of these features require a $3.99 membership free, but basic features like step tracking and heart rate monitoring are available for free. Amazon says the Halo can last up to seven days with the Tone feature turned off, or two days if you leave that feature on. You can adjust this setting at will. The Halo is safe to use in up to 50m (164ft) of water, so it’s suitable for diving.

The Halo is the only fitness tracker in our guide not to have a screen, so you can’t use it to view your notifications. It also has no smart features — this is a true, single-use fitness tracker.

If you want a cutting-edge fitness tracker, and are OK with paying Amazon’s subscription fee, Amazon’s Halo is well worth a look.