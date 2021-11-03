RS Recommends: Get Fitbit’s Latest Fitness Tracker for $60 Right Now

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Black Friday is fast approaching, and Amazon has started releasing deals early to help you avoid shipping delays. Today, you can get Fitbit’s Inspire 2 fitness tracker for $59.95, which is $40 less than normal and its lowest price ever.

The Inspire 2 can track some of your most important health metrics, from how many steps you’ve taken, to your heart rate and sleep. This information is synced with Fitbit’s app, so you can view your progress over time and tweak your routine.

One of the Inspire 2’s best features is its 20 exercise modes, which allow the fitness tracker to accurately gauge how many calories you’ve burned based on your activity. These exercise modes even cover swimming, as the Fitbit Inspire 2 is water resistant up to 50 feet.

While the Fitbit Inspire 2 is primarily a fitness tracker, it also has some smartwatch functionality. Its screen can display your phone’s notifications, from phone calls and texts to social media alerts. It’ll can also show the date, time, your current heart rate, and other health data. A big advantage the Inspire 2 has over smartwatches is battery life. Fitbit says its fitness tracker lasts up to 10 days per charge, though that will vary based on which features you’re using. In general, expect to charge it once a week or so.

The Inspire 2 is a great deal at $60, especially since it comes with a free, one year subscription to Fitbit Premium. This service, which typically costs $80 per year, includes guided video workouts, games and challenges to motivate you to exercise more, and an assessment of your stress level among other perks. This information can help you discover and address the areas you need to work on most.

This deal is essentially offering a $180 value for one third of the price, so you shouldn’t pass it up.

