RS Recommends: The Best Fingerprint Door Locks

Getting locked out of the house could be a thing of the past, thanks to fingerprint door locks.

Simply put, these locks scan the fingerprint of the person that touches it, identifying the user as approved (or not) and opening up accordingly, no keys needed. Just a touch that takes a second or sometimes even less.

These are a huge help when you can’t find (or forget) your keys, or want to monitor who’s coming and going into and out of your house. Most of these have the ability to connect up to your smart home system, or work with an app that lets you take your fingerprint a step further and unlock a door remotely via your device. And if you still want a regular key as a backup, we these options have you covered — all while remaining pickproof and weatherproof too.

Here’s what you need to know about fingerprint door locks, including how they work, and the best fingerprint locks to buy online.

What to Know About Fingerprint Door Locks

WiFi Connectivity: One of the pros using a connected door lock is that you can do things like unlock your door using a phone or smart home voice system like Alexa. Sensors can predict when your door is closed and lock it automatically, a huge help when you’re in a hurry. But if you have privacy concerns, make sure your lock addresses them: Some of these smart locks, for example, can store your fingerprint locally, instead of on the Cloud, to keep your personal info protected.

Weatherproof: Because part of these locks will most likely get exposed to the outdoor elements, you’ll want to look for an IP (Ingress Protection) rating. This gives you an idea if it can withstand things like water, dust, moisture, and even bugs. An IP65 rating is a safe bet, but take into consideration the climate where you live and how it could affect the lock, such as extreme heat or bitter cold.

Storage: How many people will be using this lock? If it’s just you and a small amount of roommates, friends, or family, most will work for storing everyone’s info. But for a place with lots of people and traffic, go for one that can store more information, particularly fingerprints, so everyone who’s supposed to be in there can have easy access. If it’s a busy point, you can even see who’s coming and going right from the lock’s connected app, and give guests a one-time access code instead of a physical key.

Installation: Most likely, there’s going to be some DIY installation involved, with measuring and drilling. But it’s not as scary as it sounds to those who don’t have much experience with tools, sometimes only taking about 15 minutes to get up and running. Some locks even have helpful videos via their app to walk you through the installation process.

What Are the Best Fingerprint Smart Locks?

Here are the top smart fingerprint door locks from brands like Lockly, Samsung and eufy.

1. Lockly Flex Touch Satin Nickel Single-Cylinder Bluetooth Mobile App Controlled Deadbolt

Amazon

Lockly’s futuristic deadbolts are known for being tough as nails while also providing a smooth and secure user interface to get doors locked and unlocked fast.

This one’s a more scaled-down model compared to the Lockly Touch, but still has all the security features needed to hold up. And if you already have a Touch, you can carry all your profile info over to this one easily. You can also set up an entire Lockly home network, locking all doors with just one touch of the app.

The Flex Touch’s 3D sensor is designed to pick up actual, physical fingers only, detecting attempted use of any illegally lifted copies. And for a nice backup safety net, an old-school physical key is still included, as well as power options to choose.

Buy: Flex Touch App-Controlled Deadbolt at $129

2. eufy Security Smart Lock Touch

Amazon

In just 0.3 seconds, the eufy Security Smart Lock Touch can recognize your fingerprint. But you’ve also got the option of unlocking via eufy’s app over Bluetooth, and the included key as well. This is IP65-rated weatherproof, and can stand up to some seriously extreme temperatures: From -22 degrees Fahrenheit to 158 degrees Fahrenheit, as well as rain and snow. Batteries are included, and installation just takes a screwdriver and around 20 minutes.

Buy: eufy Fingerprint Door Lock at $169.99

3. UltraLoq Smart Lock U-Bolt Pro + Bridge WiFi Adaptor

Amazon

This UltraLoq is a versatile smart lock with a lot of helpful features, including automatically locking and unlocking when you’re coming and going, as long as you’ve got a connected smartphone in your pocket. The 360-degree fingerprint ID also makes opening easy and secure, with an anti-peep keypad and a log of who’s been coming and going. It’s also IP65-rated weatherproof against dust and extreme temperatures.

Buy: UltraLoq Smart Lock at $199.00

4. Samsung Fingerprint Digital Door Lock

Amazon

Samsung’s sleek model wins major style points, but it also has the must-have features you need in a fingerprint lock. With this unit, you’re able to have one main code, and up to 100 user codes, and the ability to store fingerprints for all of them. There’s also automatic locking and an alarm that sounds with each open, plus a childproof, flippable handle, along with being pick-proof and fire tested. It also feature an internal thermal sensor that unlocks when it senses dangerous amounts of heat from a house fire.

Buy: Samsung Fingerprint Door Lock at