RS Recommends: This $13 Wireless Charging Pad Powers Up Your Phone and Earbuds With Ease

Wireless charging is the new standard these days when it comes to keeping your devices powered up, but a good wireless charging pad can run upwards of $100. That’s why we love this new Amazon deal, which gets you a fast wireless charger for just $13.99.

Yes, you can get a top-rated wireless charging pad for cheaper than the price of two coffees. This 10W charging pad is regularly priced at $46.99+ and this deal saves you a whopping 70% off the listed price.

This deal gets you a powerful wireless charging pad that’s compatible with both iPhones and Android phones, including most-recent models.

It supports up to 7.5W of fast charging for iPhone models from the iPhone 8 up to all models of the iPhone 13. Get up to 10W of charging for Samsung Galaxy devices up to the Samsung Galaxy S22. For all other models (think Google Pixel, LG, etc.), you get up to 5W of fast charging (note: this will only work with Qi-enabled phones).

The wireless charging pad can also power up electronic devices like your AirPods and AirPods Pro, if your earbuds come with a wireless charging case.

What we like: the wireless charging pad automatically aligns with your phone, so you don’t need to angle or position it a certain way in order for your device to charge. It can charge your phone through most phone cases too, so there’s no need to remove your case before charging.

Overcharge protection means the pad will automatically stop charging once your phone is at 100%, and built-in safety features means it won’t short circuit or overheat.

Super slim and portable, this fast wireless charging pad fits easily on a nightstand or desk, and is lightweight enough for you to take it with you on the go. The charging pad is designed with a grippy, non-slip rubber base too, so it won’t slide off the table.

At just $13.99, this is the best wireless charging pad deal we’re seeing online. As with all Amazon deals, the 70% off discount could end at anytime so we recommend adding this to cart while the deal is still live. See full details here.