Have Slow Wi-Fi? These Fast Routers are a Permanent Solution

If the past couple of years have taught us anything, it’s that a strong Wi-Fi network is a necessity, not a luxury. Video calls, both for work or distanced learning, have become a part of our daily lives. If you live in an area that offers broadband but still have trouble getting the Internet speeds you’re paying for, the problem may be your Wi-Fi router.

Most ISP (internet service providers) give you a combination cable-modem-Wi-Fi router, but they’re typically not powerful enough. They create a network that’s too small for your space or can’t handle dozens of connected devices simultaneously.

The best solution to this issue is getting a mesh Wi-Fi system, which uses multiple routers to create a supercharged network that can handle anything you throw at it. There are a bunch of excellent mesh Wi-Fi routers, but we highly recommend Eero’s.

Eero helped pioneer the mesh Wi-Fi networking trend by making powerful, sleek-looking hardware that’s easy to use. If you’re looking for an Internet upgrade that’ll last a long time, these are the first routers you should consider.

What Are the Best Eero Routers?

There are many factors to consider when choosing the best Eero Wi-Fi Router for you; below are the most important ones, which we considered while we were researching this list.

Speed: Eero’s routers offer network speeds of up to 1Gbps (gigabit per second), which is fast enough for multiple people to stream 4K videos, play online games, video conference, and download large files without any lag. The speeds you get will depend on your internet plan, though.

Range: You can make a Wi-Fi network that covers up to 6,000 sq. ft. using Eero’s routers, which is large enough to cover a multi-story home. If you still have Internet dead zones, reposition the routers, or install one more Eero in the affected area.

Wi-Fi 6: Eero’s newest routers run on Wi-Fi 6, the latest, fastest version of the wireless standard that offers great features like improved security and the ability to handle more connected devices. That said, we’ve tested a mix of Eero’s Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 5 routers and found both of them to be speedy and consistent.

Setup And Management: You can set up and manage Eero’s routers using the company’s app (iOS and Android), which is simple to use in our tests. You can change common settings, like your network name and password, in a couple of taps.

Installation: If you get an Eero mesh Wi-Fi system, only one of the routers needs to be connected to your cable modem. All of the other routers only need power, so they can be installed in any room of your home.

1. Eero Mesh Wi-Fi Router

If you live in a smaller home, Eero’s entry-level Wi-Fi router may be the only upgrade you need. It’s a Wi-Fi 5 model, which offers speeds of up to 550Mbps and a range of 1,500 sq. ft. In my experience, this is perfect if you live in a studio or one-bedroom apartment.

The big benefit to upgrading to a single Eero router (again, if you live in a small space) is that it’s faster and easier to use than the one you’re using now. It’ll automatically download updates during the middle of the night to improve its security and auto-diagnose network issues to tell you what’s gone wrong. In some cases, the router will automatically fix itself.

We can highly recommend Eero’s single Wi-Fi router to anyone who’s dealing with spotty Wi-Fi in an apartment. Plus, you can always get an additional Eero router if you move to a bigger space.

Buy: Eero Mesh Wi-Fi Router at $79.00

2. Eero Pro 6 Tri-Band Wi-Fi System

Amazon

The Eero Pro 6 Tri-Band Wi-Fi System is the company’s top-of-the-line networking solution, and it’s the best choice if you live with many people in a large home. This three-router system offers speeds of up to 1Gbps, and creates a network covering up to 6,000 sq. ft.

We’ve tested this system in a three-floor condo with three active internet users and never experienced any slowdown. We connected one router on each floor and had a strong signal everywhere we went, which is the type of performance you can’t get from a single router.

These routers are larger than some of Eero’s less powerful options, but that’s partially because they have three bands. Tri-Band routers send out one signal at 2.4GHz and two at 5GHz, which makes it easier to maintain a connection with more devices simultaneously without encountering network congestion.

If you want a fool-proof way to fix your bad Wi-Fi problem permanently, Eero’s Pro 6 Tri-Band Wi-Fi System is the right choice.

Buy: Eero Pro 6 at $599.00

3. Eero Wi-Fi 6 System

Amazon

Eero’s non-pro Wi-Fi 6 System is an excellent option if you have a mid-sized home and many connected devices.

The system has a maximum speed of 500Mbps, and a range of 5,000 sq. ft. These are dual-band routers, but you shouldn’t run into any network congestion issues unless you’re using dozens of devices from the same room at the same time.

One of the benefits of using this dual-band router system of a tri-band one is that the routers are physically smaller. If you don’t want to draw attention to the technology in your home, this is a good thing.

If you want a future-proof Wi-Fi 6 network for a two-story home, this is the Eero system we recommend.

Buy: Eero Wi-Fi 6 System at $599.00

4. Eero Beacon

Amazon

If you’re expanding an existing Eero network, the company’s Beacons are the fastest, best-looking range extenders we’ve ever seen.

Eero’s Beacons connect directly to an outlet — no cables required — so they take up a minimal amount of space. Each Beacon offers Internet speeds of up to 350Mbps and can extend your network by 1,500 sq. ft.

Most network range extenders do a so-so job, but the Eero Beacons have worked perfectly in our testing. They’ve successfully expanded our Eero network, and we never noticed a significant dip in Internet speed.

Our favorite little touch is that Eero built an LED into the bottom of the Beacon that turns on at night, so it doubles as a nightlight. You can turn this feature off if you’re sensitive to light and have installed it in your bedroom.

If there’s a room in your home that your Eero network can’t reach, a Beacon is probably the right solution. Just remember you’ll need to have an existing Eero router hooked up to your cable modem to use it.

Buy: Eero Beacon at $95.00