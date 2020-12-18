Amazon’s Best Holiday Deal: An Echo Dot and 6 Months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $30

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Amazon has rolled out its most ambitious holiday deal yet just in time for last-minute shopping. Right now you can get a fourth-generation Echo Dot and six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for just $30. This deal is only available to new Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers.

For reference, an Echo Dot normally costs $49.99, and an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription costs $7.99 per month for Prime Members and $9.99 for non-Prime members. This bundle will end up saving you $80, and the Echo Dot will arrive before the holidays.

The Amazon Music subscription is set to auto-renew, but you can cancel at any time.

The Echo Dot is Amazon’s smallest smart speaker. It supports Amazon’s Alexa, which allows you to control the Dot with your voice. You can ask it to play music from various music streaming services, control smart-home accessories, and answer questions like “how’s the weather outside?”

Amazon Music Unlimited meantime, is the e-commerce giant’s answer to Apple Music and Spotify. Subscribers get access to a library of over 50 million songs, which you can stream and download ad-free through the Amazon Music app (compatible with iOS, Android, PC, or Mac).

If you want to save a couple of bucks (and get a bunch of other perks) you can also sign up for a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime here. That’ll get you an extra $2 off the Echo Dot and Amazon Music bundle deal.

Amazon hasn’t said how long this deal will last, but we’re getting close to the end of guaranteed holiday delivery, so now’s the time to take advantage of it.