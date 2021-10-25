RS Recommends: The Best Earbuds With Ear Hooks (So They Won’t Fall Out of Your Ears)

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The latest and greatest wireless earbuds often come with upgrades that can make anyone’s head spin. But even though these new buds are sleeker, smarter and sound better than before, for some people, it’s still unfortunately way too easy to lose them. Enter the best earbuds with ear hooks.

From the treadmill to the train, these wireless earbuds are designed with security and functionality at top of mind. We searched for the best, most secure earbuds you can buy right now, and selected five top-rated pairs of hook earbuds that are a little easier to keep track of, wherever you wear them to.

How Do Earbuds With Ear Hooks Work?

Not every pair of earbuds will offer the same set of features. Here’s what to look for when shopping for the best earbuds with ear hooks (a.k.a. “hook earbuds”) online.

Over-Ear vs. On-Ear Hooks: You’ll find a range of earbuds with hooks these days. Some models come with hooks that wrap around or over the top of your ears, while other picks feature on-ear tips, or sometimes called “wings,” that fasten to the inner part of your ear for a secure fit. We like both styles, but the design really comes down to your preference.

Comfort: If you’re used to wearing traditional in-ear buds, wearing a pair with ear hooks will take a bit of getting used to. The best hook earbuds should wrap around your ears without weighing them down (similar to how a good face mask should loop around your ears gently, without “flapping” them down). A good pair of hook earbuds should also stay put even while you’re on the move. If you feel them tugging or pulling at your ears, you should adjust them and move them closer to the temples, rather than hanging off the flap of your ears.

Bluetooth Connectivity: While you can find earbuds that come with a cable, we chose ones that are completely wireless for this guide. No need to find where you put that headphone jack adapter — you can simply pair them with your phone or Bluetooth device.

Charging Time and Battery Life: Because the below picks are wireless, you’ll need to consider their battery life. The picks in this guide offer enough runtime for an entire day of use at the office, rangig from six to 24 hours of battery life. Note: They all have charging cases that can provide a power boost when they run out of juice.

Water Resistance: Most of the best earbuds with ear hooks are ideal for workouts. So if you’re a runner shopping for earbuds, look for an IPX rating that will tell you if they’re sweat- or water-resistant to a certain level before purchasing them.

What Are the Best Earbuds With Ear Hooks?

If you’re going to invest in great earbuds, why not go with the best pairs that are harder to lose? Here are our favorite hooked earbuds, made by brands like Bose, JBL and Beats.

1. Bose Sport Open Earbuds

WORKOUT-APPROVED

Amazon

You might initially think that a pair of earbuds that don’t even go inside your ears will likely slip around on you. But that’s not the case with these Bose Open Sport buds, thanks to their ear hooks designed to wrap over and curve around the natural shape of your ear. With their sweat-resistant IPX4 rating, get them for your workouts, and keep them for their eight-hour battery life.

Buy: Bose Sport Open Earbuds at $199.00

2. Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds

ADJUSTABLE EAR HOOKS

Amazon

These had us at “adjustable.” While these Powerbeats Pro earbuds come with over-ear hooks, you can actually tweak how tight you want them against the back of your ears. The sweat-resistant earbuds also include a few different pairs of ear tips, so that you can more easily find the most comfortable fit inside your ears. Comfort and fit aside, you’ll be able to listen to music for up to nine hours on a charge, as well as wear them for phone calls thanks to the built-in microphones.

Buy: Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds at $199.95

3. Bose QuietComfort Noise-Cancelling Earbuds

BEST SOUND

Amazon

No, these buds don’t have hooks that go over your ears, but their tiny little ear hooks have consistently frozen them in place in our ears during testing. That perk barely scratches the surface of why they’re worth buying though. We constantly wear them around the house and outdoors because of their noise-cancelling sound, plus their easy touch controls make it a cinch to adjust settings. They also come with a wide range of settings you can control via the Bose Music app on your Bluetooth device.

Buy: Bose QuietComfort Earbuds at $279.00

4. Jaybird Vista 2 True Wireless Earbuds

MOST DURABLE

Amazon

Not only do these earbuds’ minimal hooks help keep them locked in place, they’re seriously rugged and durable. They’re so rugged that Jaybird calls the Vista 2s “earthproof,” meaning that they can get wet and dusty and still function like normal. The buds are also impact-resistant, and come with 6mm drivers, active noise-cancelling sound and a full day’s worth of battery life using the case. Pro tip: Buy them while they’re on sale right now.

Buy: Jaybird Vista 2 True Wireless Earbuds at $169.99

5. JBL Endurance Peak True Wireless Sport Earbuds

ON SALE

Amazon

Another pair of earbuds that wrap over and around your ears, these JBL’s won’t budge no matter what you’re doing. Currently 20% off for just $79.95 at press time, they’re some of the longest-lasting, budget-friendly earbuds we’ve found. They can run for around 30 hours when used with their included charging case, with six hours of use per charge. They might not have noise-cancelling tech like other buds we’ve featured above, but they’re ideal for trail runs and outdoor use with their IPX7 waterproof rating.

Buy: JBL Endurance Peak II Wireless Earbuds at $79.95