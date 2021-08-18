From Apple to Bose, Here Are the Best Earbud Brands Worth Buying on Amazon

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Type “earbuds” into the search bar on Amazon, and you’ll have to scroll through page after page of audio products that are available to buy. The online retailer has no shortage of electronics, and it’s become an easy place to get a new set of earbuds quickly (or easily return them if they happen to not work out), especially if you have a Prime membership and use the app on your phone. (If you don’t yet have an Amazon Prime account, you can try a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial here.)

But even though all the earbuds come with a variety of different features, many of them end up looking the same if you shop long enough, and deciphering which ones have noise-cancelling features, a longer battery life and other key must-haves can become a full-time job.

After testing the best new earbuds ourselves and poring over countless reviews, we’ve found some of the best earbuds on Amazon, from brands like Sony and Apple and plenty of other well-trusted audio companies.

Below, check out our picks for the best earbuds on Amazon, from budget-friendly Bluetooth sets to noise-cancelling earbuds for music lovers.

Earbuds Buying Guide

Not every pair of earbuds are worth your cash, so keep the below features in mind when you’re searching for a new set, including a reliable battery life, noise-cancelling features and how they make your music or calls sound when in use.

Bluetooth: The best part about wireless earbuds is that you don’t have to worry about making sure you have the right cable to connect them to your phone. All you’ll need is a Bluetooth connection and you’re good to go. This list contains only wireless earbuds that use Bluetooth to pair with your smartphone, tablet or other Bluetooth-enabled devices.

Noise Cancellation: We prefer to use noise-cancelling earbuds when traveling or just to listen to music around the house because it’s easier to hear a song without background noise. Amazon has a long list of noise-cancelling buds to shop, but if this particular audio feature isn’t as important to you, you’ll still be able to find many high-quality buds on the company’s site. This guide includes earbuds with and without noise-cancelling tech that you can buy on Amazon.

Battery Life: Earbuds no longer need to be recharged every couple hours — today’s earbuds last longer on their own, and you can extend your listening time thanks to including charging cases which can hold extra juice when your earbuds die.

Charging Case: Want to prolong the amount of time you can use your buds during the day? That’s where a charging case comes in. Each of the earbuds below come with one, so you can charge them up when their batteries are running low if you’re commuting.

Fit and Comfort: If you struggle to find earbuds that fit your ears, we recommend looking for earphones that come with multiple sizes of ear tips. Most of the earbuds in this guide include various tips, so you should be able to find the right ones for you if the standard tips don’t work right away. That way, you won’t have to deal with your buds slipping out of your ears.

What Are the Best Earbuds on Amazon?

Here are the top-rated earbuds on Amazon from brands like Apple, Sony and Jabra. Bottom line: you can’t go wrong adding any of these earbuds to your Amazon shopping list.

1. Apple AirPods Pro Earbuds

Amazon

It’ll come as a surprise to no one that the Apple AirPods Pro earbuds are a bestseller on Amazon. After all, Apple’s been in the earbud market for years and continues to set the bar for what a set of earphones should look like.

The AirPods Pro check all the earbud boxes for music fans. They feature active noise cancellation for anyone who wants to hear more of their music and less of, say, their roommates’ TV or the conversations happening next to you on the plane.

Apple’s included three ear tip sizes to make it easier for them to fit out of the box, and they also come with a wireless charging case that will give you an entire day’s worth of power.

Buy: Apple AirPods Pro at $179.99

2. Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling Wireless Earbuds

Amazon

Sony’s wireless earbuds are some of the best earbuds we’ve tested this year. We highly recommend them for frequent travelers who like to wear buds on a flight as you can easily activate their noise-cancelling feature with just a tap of your finger.

The buds themselves are slightly larger, and if you’re working out or bending down to grab something off the ground, you may feel them shift slightly in your ear, but this is a tiny nitpick. Overall, they make music sound crisp, almost as good as over-ear headphones we’ve tried, which is a big accomplishment for earbuds so small — thanks in part to Sony’s own Integrated Processor V1 tech.

They’re also sweat-proof, and we’ve loved wearing them during workouts because of it. They rarely slip and the larger design makes it easy to tap them to control our music when we’re on our route.

They provide about eight noise-cancelling hours of music on a charge. We love that you can also wirelessly charge them when they’re in the case, which can hold up to 16 hours of juice on its own. You can even communicate with Amazon’s Alexa while they’re in your ears.

Buy: Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise-Canceling Earbuds at $278.00

3. Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

Amazon

If you want to be able to customize the sound of your noise-cancelling earbuds, look no further than this pair from Jabra.

These Jabra earbuds are some of the best for anyone who wants to be able to curate their music-listening gear. For instance, you can change the noise-cancelling levels through Jabra’s smartphone app, or you can simply switch to the earbuds’ HearThrough mode for moments when you don’t want to be completely unaware of outside noises.

The app even lets you take a hearing test to curate your listening sessions, as well as makes it easy to customize all your button controls.

You’ll also get a total 25 hours of battery life with their case, which you can also wirelessly charge.

Buy: Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds at $229.99

4. Bose QuietComfort Noise-Cancelling Earbuds

Amazon

With a name like QuietComfort, you can expect next-level noise-cancelling earbuds from Bose.

Thanks to several mics and the earbuds’ comfortable silicone ear tips, you won’t have any issues ignoring outside sounds when you’re streaming music or movies, though you can always toggle to the buds’ Aware mode for a less immersive, but still high-quality sound experience.

Like the Sony buds, these are also suited for workouts and are rated IPX4, easily holding up even if they accidentally get wet. Popular on Amazon, the buds currently have a 4.5-star rating (out of 5 stars), and customers have given them thousands of five-star reviews.

Buy: Bose QuietComfort Noise-Cancelling… at $279.00

5. JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless Earbuds

Amazon

Though they don’t have a noise-cancelling feature, this pair of JBL earbuds are some of the best buds under $100 on Amazon for playing music. With their charging case, they can last for as much as 32 hours, or eight hours without the case.

If you use earbuds for work, these are a good, affordable set. Need to take a quick call? You can use a single bud at a time thanks to the Dual Connect feature. The buds boast JBL’s Pure Bass tech, so they’re ideal for hearing all the rumbles in action flicks, or for streaming bass-heavy tracks on your morning commute.

Amazon reviewers note their excellent sound quality and their comfortable fit. They’re available in four different colors, and three tips come included with your purchase.

Buy: JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless Earbuds at $99.95