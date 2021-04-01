The Best Digital Cameras for Beginners Will Help You Shoot Like A Pro

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

You don’t have to be a professional photographer to want to want to take better quality, well-lit, blur-free photos. Smartphone photography is certainly a convenient way to snap a quick pic on the go, but you’re only limited to certain settings, and they falter when it comes to grainy zoom and fixed shutter speeds.

Want to ditch the Camera app and really boost your photography game? The best beginner digital cameras are not only incredibly versatile, their advanced features and interchangeable lenses allow for easy upgrade swaps once you’re no longer a beginner too.

Don’t settle for cheaper, bulky cameras with no features just because you’re still learning—once you get the basic controls, commands, and settings down, a quality camera will be worth the investment to shoot consistently clear and crisp photos (and video recordings too) long after your skills start picking up.

Whether you’re looking to pick up a new photo hobby, or just want better pictures for Instagram than what you can shoot on your phone, here are our top beginner camera picks for when you’re just starting out.

What Are the Best Digital Cameras For Beginners?

There’s an almost overwhelming amount of choices out there, but we recommend going with DSLRs, mirrorless, or point and shoots. Here’s what else to keep in mind when shopping for a starter digital camera.

Lenses: Some digital cameras will let you switch out lenses, like most DSLRs, so you can get the best picture possible based on your lighting and angle (although standard is 18-35 mm). Others only have a fixed lens which can’t be changed, though they still offer a higher photo and zoom quality than most smartphone cameras.

Ease-of-Use: This will ultimately depend on your goals for what you want to achieve with the camera. But things like Auto-Zoom, built-in flash, touch screen capabilities, and an outward display make all the difference when you’re learning, since you’ll probably still want some automatic settings at first.

Photo and Video Quality: Note how many megapixels your sensor has (though a good lens is just as important for image quality). You may be tempted to spring for 20mp (megapixels) or higher, but even a 15mp sensor is just fine for beginners. If you care more about video, get a camera that can record full HD (1080P) video, or shoot in 4K.

Modes: Just like your smartphone camera probably has settings like “night mode” and “portrait mode”, so too should your digital camera. While you’re adjusting to a wide arrange of adjustments, things like HDR, portrait, night mode, and different resolutions for videography on the touch screen can be helpful tools for creating high-quality images without fiddling around too much.

Mirrorless vs. DSLR: With a mirrorless camera, the light passes right through the lens, so what you see on the viewfinder or the LCD screen is what you get. DSLRs often feature more interchangeable lenses, though both are pretty even in terms of photo accuracy.

1. Panasonic Lumix G85 Mirrorless 4K Digital Camera