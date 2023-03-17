Stay Cool: The Best Desk Fans for a More Comfortable Office Setup

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the great joys of working from home is having the ability to curate your environment so you can be a little more comfortable. While going back to the office has many perks — like camaraderie and collaboration — it also means that you have to adapt to what’s around you. If your office runs hotter than you’d like, a simple desk fan can help you regulate the temperature. Here’s what you should know about buying one for your office setup.

Desk Fan Buying Guide

When you’re buying a desk fan for your office, you have to think about the people around you. This means that your fan should be quiet, therefore not disrupting your coworkers’ flow. This also means that your desk fan should be on the smaller size: able to keep you cool, but not drastically change the temperature for your neighbor if you’re in a cubicle.

Another important consideration is how your desk fan should be powered. If your office has ample outlets, then the question of power is not a problem: You’ll be fine with a traditional corded electric fan. However, if you need to conserve outlets for your laptop or monitor, then you’ll want a USB-charged portable fan.

Your desk fan shouldn’t clash with the rest of your desk or office, either. Choose a model that reflects the style of your office instead of opting for something clunky and generic. Luckily, there’s no shortage of uniquely designed desk fans on the market. Whether your office has a modern or retro look, there’s a desk fan to match.

The Best Desk Fans to Buy Right Now

No matter your style (or power source needs), we’ve found the best desk fans that are quiet, reliable, and most importantly, refreshing.

1. Holmes Desk Fan With a brushed copper finish, this mini desk fan has a classic, professional look that would look right in any office space. This four-inch fan has a small footprint, so it won’t clutter your desk space. Even though it’s compact, this fan is super powerful; you’ll enjoy the feeling of a strong cool breeze when you’re in its range. We also love this fan because it’s USB-powered, so you can plug it into your laptop or desktop instead of the wall. Buy Holmes Desk Fan $14.99

2. Vornado Pivot Desk Fan Not only does this desk fan have a highly appealing, modern design, but it’s powerful, too. It utilizes a vortex air circulation method to move the air around you and has three different speeds so you can better control the experience. If you need something a bit stronger than a miniature fan, then this is the desk fan for you. It’s powered by an electric cord, so you will need an outlet nearby to use it. Buy Vornado Pivot Desk Fan $19.99

3. Elyss Desk Fan If you prefer blade-free fans for their extra-safe design and ultra-quiet nature, this is the pick for you. For desk fan shoppers, Elyss offers one of the very best bladeless options. It has fun features like color-changing LED lights, a bright pink exterior, and touch control. Meanwhile, it’s USB-powered and fully portable: It has a rechargeable battery that lasts up to six hours depending on which mode it’s in. Buy Elyss Desk Fan $39.99

4. POOCCI Desk Fan If you can’t get enough of retro-inspired decor, try this desk fan from POOCCI. Not only does it have an old-school feel, but it’s also powerful. The two-turbine fan is bladeless and has a strong wind output that creates cooling air circulation that you can feel. We love that you can control the wind output level, too. This USB-powered fan is super quiet, too. Buy POOCCI Desk Fan $29.99