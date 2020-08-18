$100 off a MacBook Air and 10 Other Back to School Deals to Score Right Now

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The start of the fall semester is right around the corner, which means new classes, late nights, and back to school deals.

If you’re still looking for the right computer, or a couple of extra gadgets to help you inside or outside the classroom, we’ve got you covered. Below you’ll find deals on the everything from speakers and headphones to TVs and smart notebooks. While these deals are perfect for students, almost none of them are tied to an official “back to school” sale, so their prices can return to normal at any time.

For even more deals, check out our more extensive guide to back to school sales, which covers discounts on clothes, furniture, and bedding in addition to tech.

1.Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon

Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite is one of our favorite e-readers, and it’s currently $30 off. The Paperwhite has a high resolution e-ink screen, which makes digital text look closer to paper, and won’t reflect light from the sun. It’s waterproof, and has five back lights that illuminate its display to make it easier to read at night. It’s the easiest (and lightest) way to carry around your required reading list and personal book library.

2. AirPods Pro

Amazon

Apple rarely discounts its tech, but you can save $15 on its AirPods Pro right now. The totally wireless earbuds support ANC (active noise cancellation) offer up to five hours of music playback on a single charge, and come in a wireless charging battery case. The battery case charges your AirPods when they’re inside, and can add up to 18 additional hours of playback time.

3. Hisense 32-Inch Android Smart TV

Amazon

Hisense’s 32-inch Android Smart TV is the perfect set for dorm rooms, and it’s $20 cheaper right now.

It has a resolution of 720P (HD), so your videos will look very clear, and runs Android OS, so you can access popular streaming services without plugging in a media streamer. This TV has four HDMI ports (enough for you to connect all of your gadgets at once), one USB port, an Ethernet port, and support for both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

As a bonus, the TV uses a Dolby technology called DTS Virtual: X, which allows its speakers to simulate surround sound.

4. MacBook Air

Amazon

The MacBook Air is the gold standard for Apple Laptops, and it’s currently available for $100 off.

This model comes with a 1.1Ghz dual-core processor, 8GB (gigabytes) of memory, 512GB of storage, and a 13.3-inch high resolution “Retina” display. These specs are more than good enough for writing papers, creating presentations, streaming videos in HD or 4K, or light image, music, or video editing.

The computer has a 720P webcam, so you can video chat without plugging in an external one, and two Thunderbolt 3ports, which allow you to plug in accessories like an external monitor. All of this power comes in a laptop that weighs 2.8 pounds.

If you need a college laptop that’s going to last longer than your four years of school, this is a great pick.

Note: If you know you need even more power, you can save $300 on a 16-inch MacBook Pro. It’s available for $2,099 on Amazon.

5. HP OfficeJet Pro 8025 All-in-One Wireless Printer

Amazon

If I could only recommend one tech accessory to college students based on personal experience, it’d be a printer. HP’s OfficeJet Pro 8025 is an all-in-one model (that means it can scan and copy documents), and is on sale for $40 off.

It can print at a rate of 20 pages per minute, and supports Wi-Fi, so you can print from your computer, tablet, or phone without a cable. Finally, you can control the printer using Amazon’s Alexa or the Google Assistant, so you can print documents you’ve queued up by using your voice.

6. Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Amazon

Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 is one of the most well-rounded Windows PCs available right now, and it’s currently $241 cheaper than normal.

This version of the machine has an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of Memory, 128GB of storage, and a 12.3-inch high resolution touch screen. The laptop comes with a keyboard, which can be detached to put the Surface Pro 7 into “tablet” mode. This two-in-one approach is great if you prefer using touch screens for general tasks, but need a keyboard for productivity work. Like a tablet, the Surface Pro 7 has both a back-facing camera (8 megapixels) and front-facing camera (5 megapixels), which can be used for video conferencing.

The Surface Pro 7 has one USB-C port,USB-A port, and one Surface Connect port for connecting peripherals, and a MicroSD card slot that lets you expand its storage with a memory card. This computer weighs 1.7 pounds on its own, and 2.4 pounds with its keyboard attached.

If you need a sleek, powerful, 2-in-1 Windows laptop, Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 is a great choice.

7. JBL Pulse 3

Amazon

JBL’s Pulse 3 is a 360-degree Bluetooth speaker with a giant light built into the top of it. The speaker, which is currently $80 off, supports Bluetooth 5.0, gets up to 12 hours of battery life per charge, and is IPX7 waterproof, which means it can be fully submerged under 3.3ft (feet) of water for up to 30 minutes.

The speaker can be connected with up to 100 other JBL speakers through the company’s JBL Connect app (iOS and Android) to create a giant wireless speaker system. JBL’s speakers sound great (I’ve tested several), but what sets the Pulse 3 apart is the giant light on top, which pulsates to your music. If you’re hosting a gathering, or want a speaker that sounds and looks great, this is your best bet.

8. Samsung 28-Inch UE570 UHD 4K Gaming Monitor

Amazon

One of the easiest ways to boost your productivity is connecting your computer to an external monitor.

This 4K monitor from Samsung is $50 cheaper than normal, and doesn’t skimp on features. Its high resolution will make images, video, and text look extremely clear. It has a one DisplayPort and two HDMI ports, so you can hook up your computer and two additional gadgets (a game console, for instance) and use the monitor as a 4K TV.

One feature that helps distinguish this monitor from its competition is its “eye saver mode,” which gently reduces the amount of blue light it emits, so your eyes don’t get irritated after a long night of schoolwork.

9. Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop

Amazon

Razer’s offering a $293 discount on its Razer Blade 15 laptop, and it’s the perfect fit if you’re a PC gamer who needs a portable machine.

It has a six-core Intel Core i7 processor running at 2.6GHz, 16GB of memory, 256GB of storage, an Nvidia GeForce GTX1660 Ti graphics card, and a 15.6-inch 1080P display. It may not have a touch screen, but the Blade 15’s display has a 144Hz (hertz) refresh rate, so games will run super smoothly. The laptop has an RGB keyboard, which you can customize to show the color you like, which is a nice piece of flair.

This laptop has three USB-A ports, one USB-C port, a MiniDisplay Port, one HDMI port, and a Gigabit Ethernet port. From a power and connectivity perspective the Razer Blade 15 is well-equipped to handle just about anything you throw at it. Whether you play a lot of games, do graphics-intensive work like video and image editing, or need a machine with a lot of power under the hood, you won’t be disappointed.

10. Edifier S1000DB Audiophile Active Bookshelf Speakers

Amazon

Edifier’s S1000DB Active Bookshelf Speakers are the perfect all-in-one dorm room audio system, and they’re $50 cheaper right now.

The speakers have two drivers (the part of a speaker that produces sound) a 5.5-inch woofer to handle midrange and low frequencies, and a 1-inch tweeter to handle the highs. By spreading sounds across two drivers, you end up with more detail in your audio.

The main reason we’re recommending these speakers (besides great sound) is that they’re active (also known as powered) speakers. That means they’ve got an amplifier built inside of them, so you don’t need a separate one for your system. The speakers have two sets of RCA inputs, an optical input, and a coaxial input, so you can connect a turntable and TV to them at the same time.

If you want a great-sounding compact stereo system for your dorm, this is the set to get.

11. Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook

Amazon

Rocketbook’s Smart Reusable Notebook is an updated version of the scholastic staple, and it’s $7 off right now.

The notebook features custom paper and a unique pen that allows you to write freehand, and scan its pages using the Rocketbook app (iOS and Android) and your smartphone’s camera. Your notes can be automatically sent to a cloud service like Dropbox, Evernote, Google Drive, or iCloud, where you can view them later.

Your pages can be tagged within the Rocketbook App, so they’ll have the correct name (irregular French Verbs for example) and end up in the appropriate folder. If you choose to e-mail your pages to yourself, Rocketbook can automatically transform your notes into plain text.

While ink from the pen will dry on the notebook’s pages, you can wipe them off using a damp cloth, and continue to reuse the same book for multiple classes. If you prefer to hand write your notes, but want the convenience of having a digital backup, this is the best accessory for the job.