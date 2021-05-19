RS Recommends: This Tiny $76 Dash Cam Has Night Vision, Built-In GPS and Shoots in 4K

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dash cameras are fast becoming a must-have if you’re on the road a lot for work, on a trip or just on your daily commute. The best dashboard cameras (a.k.a. a dash cam) help you record the cars and road ahead of you while giving you crystal clear video recordings you can use to edit for YouTube, social media or — god forbid — to prove liability in an accident, crash or theft.

If you’ve been debating getting a dash cam for your car, SUV or truck, there’s no better time than now. Amazon has the best-selling Rove R2 4K Dash Cam on sale right now for just $76. Regularly $119.99, the dash cam deal saves you more than $43.

Amazon

Buy: Rove R2 4K Dash Camera at $76.49

The Rove 4K dash camera gets you videos in Ultra HD, up to a resolution of 2160p. The super clear video recording quality also works at night, thanks to Rove’s night vision technology, which works to identify objects and constrasts even in low-light conditions. Thanks to its 150° A+ wide angle lens, you’ll see in front of your car and around the front too, which is helpful when identifying fender benders or to capture cars sneaking up on you from the side.

The car dashboard camera has an f1.8 aperture (among the largest in the industry), and can capture slow motion or time-lapse videos too (great for road trips). Parking mode means it’s on and recording even when the ignition is off. That helps to keep your car safe from would-be thieves, while monitoring any accidental bumps or scrapes from other vehicles while you’re parked. Everything records onto an SD card (not included).

With built-in WiFi, you can connect to your dash cam through your phone (when not driving, obviously), to view, save and organize your dash cam recordings. Use the Rove app to instantly share your videos to social media, or download them for viewing later.

What we like: this dash cam doubles as a GPS device, with a built-in GPS tracker that connects to Google Maps. At 1.2 x 2.8 x 2.5 inches, it’s small enough to affix to your windshield without affecting your field of vision.

This deal gets you the dash cam, USB charger, power cable, data cable, suction mount, car wiring tool, five “cable hiding clips” and a user manual. Rove also includes a one-year warranty, along with a 30-day money back guarantee.

Most dash cams on Amazon retail into the hundreds of dollars, but you can get this one right now for just $76. The Rove 4K Dash Camera has a 4.5-star review (out of five) from almost 10,000 reviews online. Get the deal here.