The 30 Best Cyber Monday Deals

Black Friday may be over but thousands of retailers are offering even bigger deals for Cyber Monday. We spotted steep discounts on gaming consoles and TVs, headphones, sound bars, cameras, smart home accessories and more. The best Apple Cyber Monday deals also made out list, and there are never-before-seen price drops on popular streaming services and travel destinations as well.

To help you navigate the sales, we’ve rounded up the 30 best deals to shop. Many of these deals are one-day-only so add to cart early before quantities run out.

4K TVs AND SMART TVs

BEST DEAL: Get the Insignia 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV Fire TV Edition for just $99.

BEST DEAL: At Best Buy, it’s just $199 for the Insignia 58-inch LED Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR – Fire TV Edition.

BEST DEAL: Get an 82-Inch(!) LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV for just $1599.99. One of the biggest TVs out there, you can an 82-inch Smart TV with all the bells and whistles for way less than you’d think.

GOOD DEAL: Walmart has the Sceptre 55″ Class 4K Ultra HD LED TV for just $219.99.

Amazon has 43″ 4K TVs from popular brands like Toshiba, TCL and more starting at just $229.99.

Target has a price cut on the 40″ VIZIO V-Series TV — discounted to just $199.99. Upgrade to the 50″ for just $269.99.

The VIZIO V-Series 55″ Class 4K HDR Smart TV is only $299.99 at B&H. That’s $80 off one of the best-selling TVs in its class.

Get a 65” Hisense 4K Roku Smart TV at BJs.com for just $399.99. Or upgrade to a 70” Hisense 4K Roku Smart TV for $479.99 (that’s $120 off).

Amazon has Samsung QLED TVs for up to 45% off. Get a QLED 4K TV for under $500.

AMAZON DEVICES

If you’re shopping on Amazon, the best deals unsurprisingly are on Amazon’s family of Alexa-enabled devices.

The Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is $20 off – just $19.99. Upgrade to the Fire TV Stick 4K edition – it’s on sale for just $25.

Get the all-new Echo Smart Speaker, including the limited (RED) edition of the all-new Echo, for just $59.99 (that’s $40 off). For every all-new Echo (RED) edition sold, Amazon will donate $10 to the Global Fund.

Get $40 off the Echo Show 5 (now just $49.99) and the best-selling Echo Dot is discounted to just $22 (that’s $28 off).

BEST DEAL: Get three Echo Dots for $57 with code DOT3PACK.

BEST DEAL: Get a Ring Video Doorbell with bonus Echo Show for just $139 (regularly $288+).

The brand new Echo Studio, a high-fidelity smart speaker with 3D, 360-degree audio and Alexa capabilities is a huge seller this season. Right now, Amazon has it for $199.99.

Get a tablet for under $30. The Fire 7 Tablet is on sale for just $29.99. See all Amazon Device deals here.

You’ve probably seen all the ads for Facebook Portal devices. Amazon’s got them on sale starting at just $129.

FREEBIE DEAL: Get a 30-day free trial to Audible and get instant access to the world’s largest collection of audiobooks, including new releases. Your free trial gets you any audiobook and two Audible Originals to keep, even if you cancel your membership. Get the free trial here.

See all of Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals at amazon.com/cybermonday.

APPLE AIRPODS

Apple products rarely go on sale, so while these Apple Cyber Monday deals only get you $15-$35 off AirPods, it’s worth snagging a pair to take advantage of the discount. The cheapest price we’ve seen for the Apple AirPods is $139 at Amazon (regularly $159). This includes the charging case.

The Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case are discounted to $164.99 (save $35).

If you want the new AirPod Pros, they’re $15 off at Amazon for $234.98. The set includes a wireless charging case and three sets of silicone tips. If they’re sold out on Amazon, B&H has the AirPod Pros for $234 as well.

Cheap Apple AirPod alternatives are just $29 on Amazon.

APPLE WATCH

The lowest price for an Apple Watch will be on the Series 3 — on sale at Walmart for $129 (regularly $199).

The Apple Watch Series 4 starts at just $278 on Amazon.com (It’s $299 at Bestbuy).

The Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) is currently marked down to $379 on Amazon. If it’s sold out, Walmart has the Series 5 watch for the same $379 price online.

ARLO SECURITY CAMERA

Save more than $200 on the Arlo Pro 2 Wireless Home Security Camera System – now just $269.99 (regularly $479.99).

FREEBIE DEAL: Get $60 off the Blink XT2 Smart Security Camera Kit. The deal includes a free Echo Dot and three cameras for just $184.99.

On a budget? The Wyze Security Camera has a 4.3 star rating from more than 15,000 reviews and it’s on sale for just $25.

BEATS HEADPHONES

Save $150 on Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones, now just $149.99 at Bestbuy.com.

Save $150 on Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones, now just $199.99 at Bestbuy.com.

BEST DEAL: Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds will be marked down to $199 at Staples (regularly $249; the Staples deal is cheaper than Bestbuy or Amazon).

Prefer a solid alternative? These Sennheiser PXC 550 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones are 49% off on Amazon – now just $178. We also spotted 50% off the top-rated JBL wireless headphones – now just $99.

Even cheaper: the Skullcandy Crusher Wireless Headphones are just $79 (regularly $149).

BOSE HEADPHONES AND SPEAKERS

Save up to 50% off at Bose, with free shipping and free returns. The Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphones are just $49 (that’s 50% off). Bose wireless headphones are just $179 (regularly $229).

BEST DEAL: $300 off Bose SoundTouch Soundbar – now just $399.95.

BEST DEAL: Bose Home Speaker 300 just $199.95 (regularly $259.95). Big bass, compact size, 360 degree sound.

Amazon also has the Bose Soundlink Bluetooth Speaker for just $119 — that’s $80 off the regular price.

Looking for a cheaper alternative? Amazon has top-rated Bluetooth speakers starting at just $21 for this set from Anker. The best portable speakers from Sony (these $35 speakers made Oprah’s list), JBL, Ultimate Ears and more are also discounted. See deals here.

DIGITAL CAMERAS

The Nikon D750 FX-format Digital SLR Camera is 50% off on Amazon, starting at just $996.00 (there are gently used versions for even cheaper).

For under $400 you get the Nikon D3500 DX-Format DSLR Two Lens Kit (regularly $596). The deal gets you a DSLR that’s as easy to use as a point and shoot camera PLUS two lenses.

BEST DEAL: Prefer a Canon? Amazon has the Canon Digital SLR Camera Kit [EOS Rebel T6] for just $399 (regularly $749). Bundle includes the digital camera, two lenses and a camera bag.

Olympus also has its popular Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III Camera for just $399 (regularly $649.99). Its WiFi-enabled and shoots 4K video in addition to photos too.

The cheapest price we’ve seen for a decent digital camera is $247 for the Panasonic Lumix 4K Digital Camera (regularly $399.99). A super easy to use point and shoot for beginners. (Walmart does have a Kodak digital camera on sale for $137).

DISNEY+

Stayed tuned for a huge Cyber Monday offer from Disney+, the just-launched streaming service. They’re currently offering a 7-day free trial for you to test out the new service.

DYSON

Dyson is offering its lowest prices of the year on its line of vacuums, hair dryers and fans, with savings of up to $250 off. Dyson’s cordless vacuums start at just $189.99 and their blade-less purifying fans start at just $299.99. PLUS: get two free gifts with the purchase of a Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer. See all the Dyson Cyber Monday deals at Dyson.com.

Nordstrom also has the Dyson Supersonic on sale. Get it in a limited-edition red and iron color with a free red storage case for just $399 (regularly $459).

Want a cheaper alternative? We spotted a cordless vacuum with more than 2100 reviews online for just $109.99 via Amazon.

FITBIT

Every version of this popular fitness tracker/watch is on sale this weekend.

The cheapest Fitbit we’ve seen is the Fitbit Inspire, marked down to just $49 at Target.

Get the Fitbit Inspire HR (to track heart rate too) for just $68 at Amazon (regularly $100+).

BEST DEAL: Get $60+ off the Fitbit Versa Lite Smartwatch, now just $98 at Amazon (regularly $160).

Get $50 off the Fitbit Versa 2 – now just $148 at Amazon.

The luxe Fitbit Ionic almost never goes on sale. Everyone has it for $199, but Walmart gets you about $10 off with their deal. The watch is basically an Apple Watch rival, with the ability to store music, messages, apps and more.

GOPRO

Snag a GoPro for under $150 – the cheapest we’ve ever seen it. Amazon has the GoPro HERO5 for just $143. This is a lightning deal though so quantities are limited. If the deal sells out, get the HERO5 on Walmart for $149.99.

The next best deal is for the GoPro HERO8 Holiday Bundle – now just $349 (regularly $500). The set includes the HERO8 Black Camera PLUS shorty, head strap, 32GB SD Card, and two rechargeable batteries.

The GoPro HERO7 Bundle is just $299 (regularly $434.99). Set includes the camera, microSDHC card and battery.

On its own, you can snag the GoPro HERO7 for just $199 on Walmart.com.

Don’t care about brand names? This 20MP underwater action camera is just $79. Shoots 4K HD video and is WiFi-enabled. The deal gets you a free wristband, batteries and remote control.

HOME THEATER PROJECTORS

Amazon is slashing up to 40% off home theater projectors, including this Yaber Native 1080p Projector – now just $289.99 (was $499.99).

BEST DEAL: This Viewsonic Portable Projector casts a 120-foot screen with 3600 super bright lumens and is great for office presentations or home viewing. It’s now just $279.99 (regularly $459).

GOOD DEAL: The Vankyo Leisure 3 Portable Projector is now just $79 (regularly $99.99). Save an extra 15% with on-site coupon.

The best-selling Optoma HD Home Theater Projector (pictured above) is $30 off — now just $449.99. Save an extra $5 with on-site coupon.

Epson’s 4K Projector with HDR is discounted to $1699 (that’s $300 off the regular price).

HOTELS.COM

Get up to 70% off hotel bookings on Hotels.com. PLUS use code INSPIRE for an additional 11% off. We spotted up to half-price hotels in Barcelona, New York, Paris, London and more with rooms from $50. See all Black Friday weekend travel deals here.

Other Black Friday travel deals: Orbitz’s Cyber Week deals get you up to 60% off select hotels. Use promo code ALLWEEK15 for another 15% off select destinations.

Expedia has up to 60% off hotels and flights as well. Use promo code HOTEL10DISCOUNT for additional 10% off select hotels.

HULU

BEST DEAL: Get a Hulu Subscription for just $1.99 a month for the first year. This is the cheapest ever price for Hulu. You must sign up before Monday to get the deal. See full details here.

*Note: only new Hulu subscribers (or those who cancelled more than 12 months ago) are eligible for the deal.

INSTANT POT

The Instant Pot is still a huge-seller this year and Amazon has them on sale, starting at just $54. That price gets you the 6-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute, and Warmer.

Target’s Instant Pot deals start at just $59.95 for the 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker. This new model includes an EasySeal Lid to automatically seal when pressure cooking plus a cooking progress indicator, so you know when cooking begins. Also includes bonus sealing ring to keep everything locked tight and secure. See all of Target’s Instant Pot models and deals here.

KINDLE

BEST DEAL: The waterproof Kindle Paperwhite is just $84 (regularly $129.99). Deal include a $5 ebook credit.

The cheapest Kindle starts at just $59 and includes three months of Kindle Unlimited for free.

The Kindle Kids Edition is just $79.99 and includes a $5 ebook credit. Two-year warranty to protect against dings or drops – if it breaks, Amazon will replace it for free.

NEST THERMOSTAT

The best-selling Nest Learning smart thermostat is cheapest on Amazon at $224 (save $15). You can also snag the Nest Thermostat E on sale. It has a lower resolution and not as many features, but it’s a great starter unit. It’s on sale for $157 on Walmart.com.

Some tech reviewers will tell you they prefer the ecobee Smart Thermostat over the Nest. The ecobee includes a separate smart sensor that you can put in your room to more accurately monitor conditions, and they deliver a ton of data if you’re closely monitoring your energy usage. The Nest is a little more intuitive and easier to set up. If you want to try the ecobee, it’s on sale for just $199 (regularly $249) on Amazon.

NIKE

Get up to 50% off shoes, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids. PLUS: use code SEASONMVP for an additional 25% off sale styles.

NINTENDO SWITCH

Get Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FREE with select Nintendo Switch systems. Snag a Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8 for just $299 at Amazon (same price at Walmart and Target).

The Nintendo Switch Lite is just $199. Use on-site code to get additional $25 off. Four colors available.

Walmart’s Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday sale has games for 30% off, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, NBA 2K20 and more.

NORDSTROM

Nordstrom’s Cyber Sale gets you up to 50% off men’s and women’s apparel, shoes, accessories and more. We spotted designer jackets and footwear for half-off, plus name-brand luggage, home decor, and holiday gifts. See all discounted merchandise here.

PLAYSTATION

BEST DEAL: Get the PlayStation PS4 Bundle for just $199 at Walmart. The set features the 1TB PS4 system and three games: The Last of Us: Remastered, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition.

The PlayStation 4 Pro is $100 off at Amazon. Get the Playstation Pro 1TB Console for just $299 (regularly $399).

The PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Console is even cheaper — starts at just $265 on Amazon.

RING DOORBELL

The Ring Doorbell gets you HD video and the ability to see and speak to visitors through your phone. Motion-activated alerts and easy night vision make this a no-brainer for home security. The Ring Doorbell is on sale for just $99 on Amazon. You can also get $70 off the Ring Video Doorbell Pro – now just $179.99. (Note: we found a cheaper price at B&H — just $139.99 for the Ring Video Doorbell Pro)

BEST DEAL: Get a Ring Video Doorbell with bonus Echo Show for just $139 (regularly $288+).

ROOMBA ROBOT VACUUM

The Rooma is under $200 for the first time this year. The iRobot Roomba 675 is just $199 (regularly $269.99) on Amazon. The iRobot Roomba 670 is just $197 at Walmart.

BEST DEAL: The iRobot Roomba 960 is $250 off – now just $399. It’s got 5x the suction power of the 600 series Roombas, plus WiFi connectivity and better brushes to get rid of allergens, pet hair and dust.

BEST DEAL: Walmart’s best Cyber Monday deal gets you the Shark ION Robot Vacuum for just $159 (regularly $299).

Want a cheaper alternative? Amazon’s Cyber Monday deal gets you a robot vacuum starting at $118. Walmart has one for just $79.99.

SAMSUNG GALAXY BUDS

One of our picks for best wireless earbuds, Samsung’s Cyber Monday sale gets you these Galaxy Buds for just $99. It’s the first time we’ve seen them priced below $100.

Amazon has the Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds on sale for 25% off — now just $139.99. Beloved by runners and music lovers alike, these Bluetooth buds are one of the top-rated wireless earbuds in the market.

Looking for a cheaper pair of sports earbuds? These Back Bay Duet 50 earphones are just $44.99 and get up to 40 hours of playback time with the included charging case.

A ton of other Bluetooth earbuds are on sale today. Amazon has decent wireless earbuds starting at just $26.

SONOS SOUNDBARS

Sonos rarely goes on sale, but the Sonos Cyber Monday sale gets you up to 20% off everything at Sonos.com. The deal gets you $140 off the Sub, Playbar, and Playbase, now just $559 (regularly $699)

Save $120 on Amp (Cyber Monday price $479, regularly $599). And save $80 on the Sonos Beam – now just $319 (note: we spotted the Sonos Beam in black for $299 on Amazon).

More Cyber Monday soundbar deals: we like the Polk Audio Command Sound Bar, which is $100 off at Amazon — now just $199.

THERAGUN

You’ll want to take advantage of Theragun’s Black Friday sale, which has been extended through Cyber Monday. You get up to $200 off one of the most popular devices of the year. Devices start at just $199. No code required. See all deals at Theragun.com.

The Theragun alternative, the Hyperice “Hypervolt,” is $50 off – now just $199 at Bloomingdales.

Don’t care about the brand name? We found a cheap portable massager for just $68 on Amazon.

TIDAL

TIDAL — yes, that TIDAL — is getting in on the Cyber Monday madness with a huge deal that gets you four months of service at 95% off. Treat yourself to always ad-free music streaming from TIDAL with 4 months at only $0.99/month for Premium and $1.99/month for HIFI. Access a ton of exclusive albums, artists, playlists and bonus content you can’t get anywhere else. Deal valid till December 2.

TURNTABLES AND RECORD PLAYERS

An easy gift idea or a good portable record player for your office or bedroom, the Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Suitcase Turntable is just $39 on Amazon.

Alternative: Walmart has the popular Crosley Cruiser Turntable starting at $30.

Looking for a more professional quality player? Get $50 off the Pro-Ject Essential III Turntable at Amazon, now just $299.00. Other Pro-Ject turntables will be on sale too – see full selection here.

XBOX

The best Xbox Cyber Monday deals are with the Xbox One S. Get the console for just $149 (that’s $100 off) on Amazon. Xbox One S bundles are just $199 and include your choice of game: NBA 2K20, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order or Gears 5.

BEST DEAL: Upgrade to the Xbox One X 1TB Console and save $150. The Xbox One X bundles are just $349 on Amazon.

BEST DEAL: Get the Xbox One X Robot White 1TB Console for just $349 on Microsoft.com and get a free second controller and a bonus Anthem digital code.

Microsoft also has the Xbox One S 1TB Console with two controllers for just $199. Comes with a free bonus Anthem digital code.