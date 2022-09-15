RS Recommends: This Curved Gaming Monitor Is Finally Below $150

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Building your own gaming setup can be expensive, especially if you’re looking for a good curved monitor or a high-quality desktop. To get you started, check out this gaming monitor deal on Amazon, which gets you this Samsung Curved Gaming Monitor for just $129.99 — down $60 from its original price of $189.99.

Buy Samsung Curved Monitor $129.99

This 24-inch curved monitor has a slim design and Samsung’s Active Crystal Color technology for deeper contrasts on all your games. The display also boasts AMD FreeSync technology for reduced tearing and stuttering during your first-person shooter or action/adventure games.

There are built-in speakers too, saving you the hassle of purchasing an additional sound system. As for ports, you’ve got an HDMI port, a VGA port and an audio jack, for ample connectivity options.

Other features include an Eco Saving Plus feature to conserve battery life, and an Eye Save feature to reduce blue light emissions as you game at night.

Shop this curved gaming monitor from Samsung now while this Amazon deal lasts — this is the lowest price it’s been at all year.