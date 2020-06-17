The Best Curved Computer Monitors For Work and Gaming

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

One of the most important accessories to consider when setting up your office is an external monitor. A large display can help you see your work more clearly, or allow you to keep multiple windows open at the same time.

Flat screen monitors replaced bulky CRTs about 10 years ago, but curved displays have become more popular recently. The benefit to using a curved monitor is that the screen will take up more of your peripheral vision, so you’re less prone to distraction. Many curved monitors are also significantly wider than flat panels, so you can keep more apps on screen at the same time.

The downsides to using a curved monitor are that it’s much more susceptible to glare, and you need to be sitting directly in front of it because the edges are harder to see off axis. If you work alone in an environment without a lot of natural light, you’re less likely to encounter these issues.

What Are the Best Curved Computer Monitors?

There are many factors to consider when choosing the best curved monitor for you; below are the most important ones, which we considered while we were researching this list.

Size: Curved monitors come in many sizes, and our guide has options between 23.5 and 49 inches wide. Larger curved monitors don’t have proportional heights and widths like flat screen displays, so they won’t look like a giant TV on your desk.

Resolution: A monitor’s resolution, measured in pixels, determines how sharp text, images, and videos will look on its screen. We’re recommending curved monitors that have a resolution of at least 1920 x 1080, which is known as full HD.

Inputs: All of our curved monitor recommendations have HDMI ports on them, which is a universally-used standard on many computers, media streamers, and game consoles. In some cases, the monitors we recommend have additional ports that make them compatible with even more devices.

1. Samsung LC24F396FHNXZA 23.5-Inch Monitor

Amazon

Samsung’s monitor is an excellent entry-level curved screen, especially if you don’t have much desk space. The 23.5 inch display has a resolution of 1920 x 1080, and features one HDMI and one VGA input. The company says it modeled the curve of this monitor on the curve of the human eye to optimize its viewing angles.

This monitor doesn’t have a lot of extras, but its “eye saver mode” tints the screen to reduce the amount of blue light the monitor emits. Blue light, which triggers your brain into thinking the sun is still still out, has been linked to restless sleeping in some studies (these findings are not definitive and conclusive). Samsung’s monitor also supports AMD FreeSync, a video technology that prevents stuttering and lag when you’re playing a fast-paced game.

If you’re interested in checking out a curved monitor for the first time, or want a display that can fit on a fairly small desk, Samsung’s LC24F396FHNXZA is the right choice.

2. Philips 272E1CA 27-Inch Monitor

Amazon

If you want a large, curved canvas to get your work done, Philips’ 272E1CA deserves your strong consideration. The 27-inch monitor has a resolution of 1920 x 1080, and has an HDMI, VGA, and Displayport inputs.

In many ways, this display carries over a lot of the same great features our entry-level pick, but in a larger package. It has a “LowBlue” mode to reduce its blue light emission, and supports AMD’s FreeSync for more fluid gaming. This monitor stands out because it supports 100% of the sRGB color gamut, which means it’s a good pick for photo editors who need precise color accuracy.

It has a pair of built-in speakers, which is great if you don’t have enough space for dedicated audio gear on your desk, and can be mounted on your wall with a VESA mount to save even more room. This isn’t a compact monitor by any means, but these space savers add up. Philips’ 272E1CA is a more professional curved display that’s a good fit for creatives who need a little more space.

3. LG 34GL750-B 34-Inch Monitor

Amazon

LG’s 34GL750-B is a curved display designed for gamers seeking an immersive experience.

The 34-inch monitor has a resolution of 2560 x 1080, and is considered “UltraWide,” which means its height and width aren’t proportional. It has two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort, so you can connect both a gaming PC and console to it at the same time. LG’s display supports 99% of the sRGB color gamut, plus HDR (high dynamic range), a display technology that improves color accuracy dramatically.

This display supports Nvidia’s G-Sync technology in addition to AMD’s FreeSync; the idea is to reduce any distortion while you play fast-paced games. This monitor has a 144Hz refresh rate (the number of times the monitor can display new information per second), and only 1ms (millisecond) of latency (lag). Ultra low latency and a super high refresh rate aren’t necessary for everyday tasks, but gamers need them to stay competitive.

The 35GL750-B isn’t the right pick for office workers who need more room, but it’s an excellent accessory to help give you the edge the next time you boot up a first person shooter or action game.

4. Acer EI491CR 49-Inch Monitor

Amazon

Acer’s EI491CR is a massive curved display that’s full of convenient features for gamers and creatives alike.

The 49-inch UltraWide display has a resolution of 3840 x 1080, and has three HDMI ports (one HDMI 2.0, two HDMI 1.4) and a DisplayPort. Acer says the monitor supports 90% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and HDR, so colors should look pretty lifelike. This display has a 144Hz refresh rate and supports AMD’s newly-released FreeSync2 technology, which makes it a good pick for gamers.

Aceer’s monitor carries over a couple of nice conveniences found in other monitor’s we’ve recommended. It can be mounted onto your wall with a VESA mount, and has a pair of built-in speakers. Again, this is not a small monitor, which makes space saving features that much more welcome.

This monitor has a lot of room, and Acer built in support for PIP (Picture in Picture) and PBP (Picture By Picture), which allow you to break the screen up into multiple mini displays, which you can manage independently. The idea is that you can spread out all of your windows in a way that’s manageable, and replicates part of the experience you’d get by using multiple monitors.

If you have room on your desk, and work best when all of your work is spread out in front of you, Acer’s EI491CR is the ultimate accessory.