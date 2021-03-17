The Best Crosley Turntables for Playing Your Favorite Albums

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Records are more than just an alternate and old-school way of listening to your favorite tunes: They’re a hands-on, interactive experience. Unlike online streaming, there’s a physical component that connects you to the music — selecting the LP, setting it on the turntable, seeing it spin and hearing the result. The process can be almost meditative, sitting and reading the liner notes until it’s time to flip it to side B.

But when it comes to selecting a turntable, especially one for beginners, there seems to be an endless amount of options for playing your LPs and looking good on the shelf, too. That’s where Crosley stands out from the crowd.

Today, the company offers an entire line of modern-vintage recreations of iconic old players, many of which are easily portable, too. Crosley record players are an ideal starting point for any vinyl collector. While you’ll find no shortage of high-end, audiophile record players online, these Crosley record players are ideal for any casual collector looking for a way to spin their favorite LP.

If you’re looking for an affordable and cool centerpiece to add to a stereo setup, Crosleys provide an eye-catching aesthetic, and are ready to play any of your records, both classic and new. Another big benefit is the option for Bluetooth, allowing you to connect it to separate speakers wirelessly. Most of the players on this list include speeds for two sizes, including 33 1/3 and 45 RPM (rotations per minute), so you’ll be able to play full-size records as well as singles.

1. Crosley C62 Vinyl Turntable with Bluetooth For a Bluetooth turntable, this unit features a belt-driven turntable system and adjustable tonearm with counterweight, along with a heavy steel platter and audio-grade MDF plinth to cut down on unwanted vibrations. It spins at two speeds, 33 1/3 and 45rpm, and comes pre-loaded with an AT-3600 moving magnet cartridge with the option to upgrade it the future. Streaming via Bluetooth is simple, and it’s easy to switch modes with the turn of a dial. Or if you prefer to go wired, there’s ports for RCA and old-school speaker wire connection too. Speakers and a pre-amp are included, and this also comes with a hard cover on hinges — a nice addition to keep your player and parts free of debris and dust while not in use. Amazon Buy: Crosley C62 Vinyl Turntable with Bluetooth $501.45 Buy it

2. Crosley T150 Modern 2-Speed Bluetooth Turntable System The T150 spins at two speeds, 33 1/3 & 45rpm, and Crosley’s also included a preamp, which lets you pair it up with a stereo component, or send your streaming music to its 30-watt Bluetooth speakers. The adjustable counterweight on the tonearm prevents unnecessary wear and tear on your vinyls, while a pitch control knob allows you to get the sound just where you want it. This player even features a moving magnet cartridge, which you can replace to keep this player going for years as your ears evolve. Amazon Buy: Crosley T150 Modern 2-Speed Bluetooth Turntable… $148.95 Buy it

3. Crosley CR8017A-GY Voyager Vintage Portable Turntable with Bluetooth One of Crosley’s most popular products, the Voyager’s vintage design here is sleek, simple and clean. This spins at three speeds, and is easy to slide into a tight space on your shelf, or pick up and travel with. There’s also built-in Bluetooth capability so you can stream digital music from the unit’s speakers, or RCA inputs on the back to connect up to your current system. There’s also an adjustable pitch control knob, and if the needle ever burns out, you can easily replace it. There’s even a headphone jack to connect your headphones. When the album ends, and the record goes back into its sleeve, this closes up for simple storage and to keep the inner parts free from dust and damage. Amazon Buy: Crosley CR8017A-GY Voyager Vintage Portable… $54.95 Buy it