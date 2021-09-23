The Best Computer Speakers You Can Get Online

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Laptops have gotten a lot thinner and lighter over the past 10 years, but their increased portability came at the cost of speaker quality. It’s hard to fit a good sounding, room filling speaker system in a computer case that’s less than one inch thick.

The same is true for all-in-one desktop computers, which have also been redesigned with thinness and lightness in mind. Thankfully, you can solve this problem by getting a pair of computer speakers, which provide excellent sound without making your computer any larger.

These speakers get connected to your computer’s headphone jack, and can be easily unplugged when you leave the home. Some newer computer speakers allow you to connect to them wirelessly, too.

If you’re shopping for a new pair of speakers for your computer, Amazon has you covered. The massive online store has an excellent selection of computer speakers at their lowest possible prices. There are thousands of options to choose from, but we found the best computer speakers available on Amazon right now.

What Are The Best Computer Speakers On Amazon?

There are many factors to consider when choosing the right computer speakers for you; below are the most important ones, which we considered while we were researching this list.

Size: All of the speakers in this guide are bookshelf sized, which means they’ll fit perfectly on your work desk. They’re typically about a foot and a half tall, and one foot wide, but we’ll include the measurements of each, so you know what to expect.

Drivers: Drivers are the part of the speaker that produce sound; generally, larger drivers are better, but their material and location on the speaker matters, too. Our picks all have multiple drivers, which handle different frequencies, so music will sound clear and smooth.

Inputs: You may be getting these speakers for your computer, but we made sure some of our picks had multiple sets of inputs, which means you can use this same set with your TV, turntable, or other inputs.

Bluetooth: Wireless streaming is a relatively new feature for computer speakers, but it makes them a lot more convenient to use. All you have to do is pair them to your computer once, then they’ll automatically reconnect with your machine each time you turn it on.

1. Audioengine HD4

Editor’s Pick

Amazon

Audioengine’s HD4s are unqestionably the best computer speakers we’ve ever tested.

Everything about the HD4s is premium, starting with the sound, which is pristine. We were surprised at the level of clarity we heard when listening to music, podcasts, or audiobooks during our tests, especially from a pair of speakers this small.

The HD4s measure 12-inches wide, 14-inches tall, and 15-inches wide. One of the reasons the HD4s sound so good is Audioengine’s use of premium materials, and high-end audio hardware on the inside. Audioengine outfitted the HD4s with a dedicated woofer and tweeter, which makes a big difference.

In terms of inputs, the HD4s are well equipped. They have two sets of RCA inputs, a USB port, and support for Bluetooth. A headphone jack on the front of the speaker makes it easy to use these speakers as a headphone amp when you want to listen to music without interrupting other people in your home. Our only knock is that the HD4s feature a MicroUSB port instead of a USB-C port; These inputs are functionally identical, but USB-C is becoming the default input for electronics.

Finally, we’re big fans of the way Audioengine’s HD4s look. The wooden cabinet looks gorgeous in real life, and the branded plate below the speaker’s grill looks classy. If you primarily listen to music through your computer, Audioengine’s HD4s are well worth the investment.

Buy: Audioengine HD4 at $449.00

2. Edifier R1280T

Best Value

Amazon

It’s easy to write off sub-$100 speakers as subpar, but Edifier’s R1280T bucks that trend in a big way.

They share most of the features you’d get from a higher-end pair, with very few compromises. At 6.9-inches wide, 9.5-inches tall, and 5.8-inches deep, these are the speakers are the second-smallest set in our guide. Edifier still managed to fit in a full-sized woofer and tweeter into them.

One of our favorite features of Edifier’s speakers is their EQ knobs, which are located on the right side of the right speaker. They give you quick access to bass, treble, and volume controls, so you can tweak the R1280T to sound perfect to your ears. In our experience, Edifier’s speakers sound excellent out of the box.

The only feature the R1280T doesn’t have is a wide selection of ports. It has two RCA inputs, but no Bluetooth support, which isn’t a big deal if you’re planning on connecting your computer to them with a cable. This port selection limits the R1280T speakers if you want to use them with several devices, which is something to keep in mind.

Still, we consider Edifier’s R1280T speakers to be one of the best deals in the audio world, proving you don’t need to spend a lot to get a lot.

Buy: Edifier R1280T at $99.99

3. Fluance Ai61

Most Versitile

Amazon

Fluance’s Ai61s are a brand new pair of powered bookshelf speakers, and they’re the audio equivalent of a Swiss Army Knife.

These speakers have a set of RCA inputs, an optical input, USB-C port, support for Bluetooth 5, and a subwoofer output for additional bass. We tested the speakers by connecting them to a turntable in addition to our computer, and they sounded excellent overall. If anything, they were slightly bass-heavy, so we don’t anticipate needing to use the subwoofer output unless you love low-end.

Fluance achieved this high level of performance by building a massive, 6.5-inch woofer that takes up over half of the speaker’s front side. The company left room for a 1-inch tweeter and volume knob, but just barely. The trade off is that the speakers are 15.6-inches tall, 13.1-inches wide, and 15.6-inches deep.

If you have the room, and want one set of speakers to use as an audio system for your phone, computer, turntable, and TV, we can’t recommend Fluance’s Ai61 highly enough.

Buy: Fluance Ai61 at $299.99

4. Razer Nommo Chroma

Best For Gamers

Amazon

Gamers will already be familiar with Razer, the accessory maker responsible for some of the best gaming peripherals available. The company is typically known for its keyboards, mice, and headsets, but its Chroma speakers stand out, too.

The tube-shaped speakers sit on stands that direct audio directly toward you. This modern design looks nice, but doesn’t come at the cost of performance; Razer built a single, three-inch woofer into these speaker, which a bass knob that lets you add some more low end if necessary.

The Nommo Chroma speakers measure 5.5-inches wide, 6.7-inches tall, and 8.6 inches deep. You’ll need a fair bit of space to accommodate these speakers, but that’s totally worth it because of their namesake feature. Razer’s Nommo Chroma speakers have LEDs built inside the base of their stand. You can program it to be one of 16.8 million colors, or a mix if you prefer.

If you have a gaming rig, the Nommo Chroma can add some fun visual flair and excellent audio to your setup.

Buy: Razer Nommo Chroma at $149.99

5. PreSonus Eris E8 XT

Best For Musicians

Amazon

If you’ve begun recording your debut album, and want to make sure it’ll sound good to your listeners, you’ll need a pair of studio monitor computer speakers. This type of speaker is specifically tuned to sound neutral, without inflated bass or treble, so you can check that your mix sounds just the way you want it to.

Presonus makes some of our favorite recording gear and its Eris E8 XTs are an excellent computer speaker pick for musicians. They’re 11.5-inches wide, 16-inches tall, and 9.75 inches deep. Their large size was necessary to accomodate a massive 8-inch woofer and 1.25-inch tweeter. You can expect a lot of raw power from these speakers without the risk of distortion or clipping.

In terms of inputs, the Eris E8 XT are pretty spartan, but that’s common for studio monitor speakers. There’s one set of unbalanced RCA inputs, a TRS input, and XLR input. They’re designed to be hooked up directly to the outputs of a recording interface, but you can use the RCA inputs to connect your computer.

Presonus’ Eris R8 XTs are a specialized pair of computer speakers, but an essential tool for any home recording artist.

Buy: PreSonus Eris E8 XT at $259.95