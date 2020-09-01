This $50 Webcam Streams HD Video, Has Stereo Mics and Corrects Your Lighting Automatically

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Covid-19 has made video conferencing a regular part of work and school, and turned webcams into a must-have tech accessory. Some computers don’t have them, and others have cameras that seem more like an afterthought than a well-designed component.

If that’s the case, you’ll want to pick up AUEKY’s HD webcam, which is compatible with MacOS and Windows, works with any video streaming service, and is on sale for just $50 on Amazon right now thanks to a 10% off coupon.

The webcam can stream video in 1080P (full HD), so you’ll look extremely clear to the people you’re speaking with. It has a fixed focus lens, which AUKEY says can keep you in focus from up to 16 feet away. It also supports light correction, and will automatically adjust to make sure you don’t look too dim, or blown out. The lens has a 65-degree viewing angle, so you’ll be able to squeeze two or three people into a frame without it looking awkward.

If you don’t have an external microphone, this webcam has a pair of stereo mics that automatically reduce background noise, so you’ll be easier to hear. The webcam’s mic will likely be better than the one in your computer, but you should step up to a dedicated USB mic like the Razer Seiren X if you want to sound professional or need to record audio say, for a podcast.

AUKEY’s Full HD webcam is mounted on a clip that’s designed to sit on top of your laptop’s screen, or external monitor to keep it at eye level. You can flip the clip out and set the webcam on a table, or mount the webcam on a tripod if you’d like to position it at a particular angle.

If you want a webcam to substantially improve the audio and video quality of your conference calls, AUKEY’s Full HD webcam checks all the right boxes, and is available right now for $50.

One thing to keep in mind is that streaming HD video does require a fair amount of bandwidth, so make sure your WiFi router is powerful enough. We recommend this one from eero, which is available on Amazon for $99.