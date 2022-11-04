These Top-Rated Noise-Cancelling Earbuds Are a Steal for Under $40

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Here’s a little secret about noise-cancelling earbuds: You don’t have to spend your entire paycheck just to get a reliable pair.

From commutes to workouts, more and more wireless buds have become seriously affordable over the last few years, and they’re just as solid as the big-name brands when it comes to playing your music or making calls. Case in point: We found a massive discount on a pair of active noise-cancelling earbuds that gets you a pair for under $40 on Amazon.

Normally nearly $80, Tozo’s Bluetooth NC2 Hybrid earbuds are on sale for a whopping 50 percent discount. Bonus: You can clip a coupon before checking out to save an additional 10 percent before you buy them.

The Tozo earbuds feature active noise-cancelling tech, including a few built-in microphones to ultimately help block out the external sounds around you by up to 35 decibels. And like some of our favorite Bluetooth earbuds, this pair comes with a convenient transparency mode, meaning you can keep them in your ear and still, say, order your cold brew and hear the barista’s questions at the same time.

We’re big fans of earbuds that pair great sound with hands-free functionality, and these aren’t any different. When you remove a bud, your music instantly pauses. Put it back in your ear, and thanks to the sensors inside, they can detect when it’s time to start your tunes up again.

Amazon

Buy Tozo Earbuds at $39.99

The best affordable earbuds with active noise cancellation should last you most of the work day, and through multiple workouts, and these deliver an impressive battery. The Tozos can play tunes for up to eight hours on a charge, and another 32 hours with their charging case. Mix that long-lasting battery runtime with their IPX6 waterproof rating and bass-heavy sound, and you have a go-to pair of workout-friendly buds — all for under $40 (at least, for today).

Currently the earbuds have a 4.3 rating out of 5 stars on Amazon, with over 23,000 reviews online. You can shop the earbuds deal on Amazon, but keep in mind that discounts this big rarely last long. Looking for more affordable earbuds? Here’s our guide to the best earbuds under $100.