Cheap Cans: 5 Pairs of Decent Earbuds You Can Get For Under $30

If you’re working from home and need to tune out the noise around you, or looking to upgrade your earbuds from that pair you swiped from your last plane ride, we’ve got you covered. These affordable wireless earbuds deliver a ton of features for their price points, boasting loud, crisp audio, easy Bluetooth pairing, and built-in microphones for taking calls on-the-go. They’re all designed for comfort too, with lightweight bands and sturdy ear tips that allow for all-day wear.

Pick up a pair of these sweat-resistant earbuds for your next at-home workout or run, or choose an option with noise-canceling technology to block out external chatter when you just want to tune in to your playlist — and zone out everything else.

1. Status Audio BT Transfer Dual Driver Wireless Earphones

There’s a lot to like about these lightweight earphones from Status. For starters, their dual driver system delivers pretty great sound, with well-balanced mids and highs, and decent low-end to boot. The earphones are comfortable and unobtrusive, and are IPX5-rated for resistance against sweat and light splashes.

Status’ “fit-wings” hug the folds of your ear for a more secure placement, and this set comes with different silicone tips you can swap out to find your best fit. Get up to eight hours of playback on a single charge.

2. Motorola Verve Loop 500 ANC Earbuds

A pair of noise-canceling earbuds for under $25? Believe it. These Verve Loop 500 buds from Motorola feature active noise cancellation technology to help you focus on your work — or workout. A built-in microphone lets you take calls hands-free; pair the earbuds with Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant to accept calls and control your music settings using just your voice.

These earbuds are sweat-resistant and attach via ear hooks for a more secure fit, meaning they’ll hold up to your toughest run or gym sessions. Get up to six hours of playtime on a single charge.

3. iFrogz Audio Impulse Duo Dual Driver Bluetooth Earbuds

Silly name aside, this pair of earbuds actually delivers on the goods, with two pretty decent sounding drivers per bud that churn out rich, reliable audio. The earphones come with a clip-on remote that lets you control your music and calls. These buds have solid battery life too, boasting up to ten hours of playback time on a single charge. We also like the wrap-around cables and magnetic clip, which keep your cables organized and tangle-free when not in use.

4. Soundcore Spirit X Wireless Sports Earphones

This feature-packed set gets you one of the best values for under $30. Soundcore’s earphones are made to take a beating, with IP68-rated waterproofing and the company’s “SweatGuard Technology,” which forms a submarine-inspired coating that seals out dust, dirt and debris.

The Spirit X get the best bass on our list, powered by oversized drivers. They have the best battery life on our list too, with up to 18 hours of playtime per charge.

5. Skullcandy Ink’d+ Wireless Earbuds

Skullcandy is a little bit like the OG audio brand on this list, but they’re still kicking around for a reason. The brand makes some pretty impressive audio accessories for their price point, and these Ink’d+ earbuds are no exception. The featherlight buds fit snug in your ear, with less wiggle room, making music sound and feel more immersive. Bluetooth 5.0 technology makes for easy pairing with your phone and playlist.

These earbuds get up to eight hours of battery life on a full charge; ten minutes of rapid charging gets you two hours of playtime immediately. Choose from more than half a dozen artist-inspired colors.