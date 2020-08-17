The Best Charging Hubs for Your Devices

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

As working from home continues to be more prevalent than ever before, we’re increasingly reliant on our electronic devices. While having a fully charged phone is always a reassuring feeling, it’s now turned into a necessity. With these multi-port charging hubs, you’ll never have to decide between charging your phone or your tablet. Better yet, you can say goodbye to bickering with family and friends over who took your charger – with these, there’s always an extra outlet to plug into.

Most hubs are designed to support USB chargers, although some models do include full outlets that can charge your laptop. The hubs also work across electronic brands. Whether you have an iPhone XS, iPad Pro, Galaxy S9, or Nexus, your device will charge as long as you have the appropriate charging cord; cords are not included.

Having one port that consolidates all of your USB ports not only helps you work more efficiently across multiple devices, but it also frees up other outlets in your space so you can use them for other household appliances. Small-sized hubs are also useful travel accessories. Outlets in airports or other transportation hubs are always in high demand. Instead of everyone in your party scouring to find their own, these hubs only need one unit to give your whole group access to battery power.

When it comes to selecting the right charging hub, it’s important to look at the length of the power cord as well as how many ports the hub entails. If you’re looking for a hub to add to the desk in your home office for individual use only, you may not need one with five-plus ports, and the cord only needs to be as long as the distance from your desk to the nearest outlet. However, if your remote working style involves changing up the scenery as much as you can – whether it’s to a different room or a public space – length should be a top priority so that you’re less restricted when settling into your space.

No matter your working style or travel plans, there is a charging hub for every need and preference. Here’s what to get…

1. Vogek Six-Port USB Charger Desktop Charging Station

No wider than a credit card and with a power cord measuring 4.65 feet, this hub takes up minimal space on your desk while leaving a major impact on the way you stay connected. For those workdays when you need your phone, tablet, and Bluetooth headphones to be fully charged, this hub has got you covered with six USB ports. Plus, its low gravity design keeps the port standing in place. It’s also designed with a non-slip silicone circle on its bottom surface, which prevents it from leaving marks on your desk.

2. RAVPower 6-Port USB Charging Station

This charging hub lets you get the most out of one outlet. The power cord is five feet long, which means your devices will still be readily accessible as they charge, and with six available ports, nobody will have to forfeit their charging time. The hub is built with overcharging/over-heating technology and appropriately distributes its output based on the overall capacity and current battery power of your devices.

3. Anker 5-Port USB Wall Charger

Weighing only eight ounces, this five-port hub with a five-foot-long power cord is the ultimate travel accessory. It takes up minimal space in your carry on, plus, it transforms one hard-to-find outlet into enough for you and your travel companions. Thanks to the long power cord, you won’t have to sit on the floor in order to be near your charger. We also love this hub for earning the highest energy-efficiency rating from the U.S. Department of Energy.

4. BESTEK 8-Outlet Power Strip

You can go beyond charging phones and tablets with this multi-charging hub. Not only does it have six USB ports, but it has eight AC outlets. You can feel secure in the fact that your devices are safe with this hub: It’s built with surge protection technology along with overload and temperature protection. Plus, its six-foot, heavy-duty power cord gives your electronics a second line of defense against surges. Whether you need to charge your laptop or plug in your TV, this hub has the necessary power.