Try These New Cell Phone Stands to Prop Up Your Devices

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The average American picks up their phone 98 times per day according to a 2019 poll conducted by the tech support firm Asurion. If you’d like to reduce the number of times you pick up your phone without making it harder to reach, the best solution is a simple cell phone stand.

The best cell phone stands will prop your phone up, so you can wake it up by tapping its screen, or by pushing a button. They also prop your phone up toward your face, which makes it easy to check notifications as they come in to decide whether or not they’re actually important.

Finally, you can use a stand to hold your phone while you’re watching video to avoid keeping it in your hand. No need to find a wall or mug to prop your phone up against while browsing Youtube or streaming your favorite show; just put the phone on the stand.

A good cell phone stand one of the smallest, simplest accessories you can keep on your desk, but you’ll use it several hours per day. The cell phone stands in this guide are basic (note: they are just regular stands and not charging stands), but they do their job well, and won’t need to be replaced every time you upgrade your device.

What You Need to Know Before Buying a Cell Phone Stand

There are many factors to think about when choosing the right cell phone stand for you; below are the most important ones, which we considered while we were researching this list.

Compatibility: Certain types of cell phone stands — charging stands, for instance — are only designed to work with one kind of phone, so you’re stuck if you decide to switch from iOS to Android, or your new phone uses a different connector. The stands in this guide work with all cell phones regardless of their size, shape, brand, or model.

Size: We selected cell phone stands that are small enough to fit on a bedside table, office desk, or kitchen counter. They’re so light, you can even carry them between all three depending on where you’re working.

Ergonomics: All of the stands we recommend can be tilted, so the your phone is comfortable to glance down at. You’re going to be looking at the stand a lot, and craning your neck each time may make it sore by the end of the day.

1. Lamicall Adjustable Cell Phone Stand

I used the previous version of Lamicall’s Cell Phone Stand for several years and really liked it; this new one is far more adjustable, and gets my highest recommendation.

It’s not the smallest stand in our guide, but at four inches tall and three inches wide, it won’t take up very much room on your desk. It’s made out of two pieces of aluminum alloy, which matches the high aesthetic bar set by high-end smartphone makers.

The stand’s functionality matches its looks: two small shelves hold your phone securely in place, while a gap in the middle can be used to connect a charging cable. The back of the stand has a hole in it, so you can thread the cable from the wall to your phone without making a mess.

The piece of the stand that holds your phone in place is connected to the bass via a rotating, stainless steel gear, which you can lock into place when you find a comfortable angle. This stand isn’t height-adjustable, but it does raise your phone about an inch off your desk, which compensates for that downside.

Lamicall says its cell phone stand can work with devices up to eight inches long, which means it supports small tablets like the Fire HD 8, or e-readers like the Kindle.

This stand offers pretty good flexibility, a sleek look, and an easy way to charge your device in a single package.

Pros: A high-end aluminum frame, fine tilt controls, openings designed to accommodate a charging cable.

Cons: No height adjustment.

Amazon

2. UGREEN Cell Phone Stand

Ugreen’s cell phone stand is the most basic option in our guide, but that’s exactly why we’re recommending it.

The stand is made out of two pieces of hard plastic held together by a hinge. The front piece has a curved lip to cradle your device, and keep it from tipping over when you adjust the back piece, which folds out like a kickstand. You can adjust it to any angle between 15 and 100 degrees by pushing the silver-looking button toward the top of the stand; it’ll automatically lock when you let go.

While you have fine control over how it’s tilted, you cannot adjust the height of this stand, so you will have to look downward each time you check your phone. That’ll be comfortable if the phone is a foot or more away from you, but if it’s closer, you may end up straining your neck by looking down at it from an awkward angle.

I’ve used one of these stands for myself, and really liked how compact it was (3.74 inches tall, 3.35 inches wide, and 0.79 inches deep) when folded. UGREEN says this cell phone stand can work with devices up to 7.9 inches long, but I’ve used it with a 9.7-inch iPad without any problems. I’d be hesitant to put my 12.9-inch iPad Pro in it, though, because it may tip due to the extra weight.

If you’re looking for a grab-and-go cell phone stand, and don’t need a lot of fancy features, UGREEN’s option is the way to go.

Pros: Very fine control over your phone’s upward angle, it’s extremely compact when folded up.

Cons: There’s no way to adjust its height.

Amazon

3. SHAWE Phone Holder

If you want a cell phone stand that offers extreme flexibility, SHAWE’s Gooseneck Mount will suit your needs.

It comes in three parts: a clamp, which attaches the stand to your desk; a 31-inch arm, which can be twisted, turned, and tilted to any angle you choose; and a mount at the end that can hold any phone up to 6.5 inches wide.

Its arm is over two and a half feet long, which makes it nearly eight times larger than the second-largest stand we recommend, but its flexibility may be worth the tradeoff.

If you’re concerned over its durability, the stand is made from tough materials like aluminum and magnesium, and it’s designed specifically to be moved around at different angles. This is the stand to get if you want to use your phone as a second screen to do work, or take a lot of video calls. If you don’t have a webcam, setting up a stand that lets you look people in the eyes is a big improvement over shakily holding your phone in your hands.

This isn’t the right phone stand if you have a small or cluttered desk, but it’s definitely worth considering if you have the space, and especially if you’re trying to use your phone for more productive purposes.

Pros: Its 31-inch arm is highly-flexible, which lets you position your phone exactly where you want it.

Cons: It’s very large.

Amazon