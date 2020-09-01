Deal Alert: Get 15% Off Everything at Casetify With Our Exclusive Promo Code

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A main job of your phone, tablet, or computer’s case it keeping it protected from damage, but that doesn’t mean it has to be boring. Casetify has a large portfolio of cases for the iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy, and AirPods in a variety of colors, patterns, and styles. You can save 15% off site wide by using the promo code ROLLINGSTONE15 at checkout. This discount does not apply to sale items, or cases the company makes in collaboration with other brands.

A main reason why Casetify is so popular: the ability to customize their device cases to suit your style. If you want a more basic phone case, you can choose its color (solid, or a gradient), and whether you’d like it to be a Grip (least protective, thinnest), Impact (more protective, medium thickness), or Ultra Impact (most protective, thickest) case. All of these case styles are thin enough that your phone will continue to work with a wireless charger.

Cases with intricate patterns may only come in one style, but generally come in multiple colors. You can add text (up to eight characters, in one of five fonts) to the back of almost every case, including ones for smaller devices like AirPods.

Another feature that helps Casetify stand out is its use of different materials. While most of its cases are made out of plastic, they have a handful of leather options. The company also has a line of eco-friendly cases made out of 100% biodegradable materials. The biodegradable cases are available for devices other than phones.

Beyond cases, the company offers a handful of tech accessories, including a wireless charging pad, clip-on selfie camera lens, screen protector, and Apple Watch straps. Our coupon code applies to all of them. You can also get free shipping on orders over $40.

Casetify’s cases come in unique styles, offer ample protection, and offer you the ability to customize them with text. If your current phone case is starting to show ware, or you’d like one that matches your aesthetic while keeping your phone safe, they’re a solid choice. See all their options at Casetify.com.