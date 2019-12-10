The Best Affordable Car Speakers

This article is a part of RS Recommends, an editorial series reviewing products in music and entertainment. Items are independently selected; Penske Media may earn a commission from purchases made from our links.

Aftermarket speakers are a great way to add dramatic audio to your daily drive. Whether you’re looking to rock out to a road trip playlist or get the feeling of being in the studio with your favorite musician or podcaster, adding a custom speaker system will help to enhance your car’s audio capabilities. After all, adjusting the EQ on your factory system and cranking up the volume can only get you so far. But with a couple hours and a basic tool kit, you can have professional level audio throughout your commute.

Custom car audio used to be a trend for souped-up specialty rides (think Xzibit and the like), but you don’t have to want to set off local car alarms to change out those factory speakers for some higher quality options. When shopping for car speakers, consider whether you want a simple replacement, or something more customized. Coaxial speakers, otherwise known as full range, give you a single package option. They’re great for people who want to replace an entire audio system or make an easy upgrade. On the other hand, component car speakers feature multiple speaker parts specific to each sound range, with independent mid-range drivers and tweeters. This is great for people who want a larger range of sound customization and the sets are typically created using additional amplification – think bigger systems that you can hear from down the block. However, component systems can require significantly more intricate installations and can easily run into the thousands, given how many extra pieces there are to the system. Not all cars are equipped to handle component systems either.

Coaxial speakers are not only easier to install and more affordable, they’re also better for people who are enjoy music but aren’t in need of granular sound specifications. Coaxial speakers are meant to be an easy OEM replacement and thus take a general approach to sound reproduction and installation, with consistent, reliable sound. They are more compact and fit easily into any car size and design too.

We’ve found some well-made coaxial car speakers that you can pick up online. They all deliver an immersive audio experience, with solid sound and ease of use in mind, providing a powerful, all-in-one update to the generic sound of a factory system.

1. JBL GTO629 Premium 6.5-Inch Speaker

JBL is a mainstay in the sound industry, producing some of the best speakers and audio equipment, so you can rest assured that there is quality behind the name. The JBL GTO629’s offer a larger speaker cone than other speakers of the same size; think big sound from a small package. JBL engineered these speakers to compliment a factory head-unit. What this means: if all you’re doing is replacing the speakers in the doors and keeping your dashboard untouched, you’ll still be able to tap into the full sound potential.

Unique to JBL is their “Patented UniPivot tweeter” which allows the user to “aim the sound, even when the speakers are mounted down low in the doors.” This type of variability and customization when it comes to sound production is yet another reason that JBL stands out from the crowd.

PROS: The GTO629’s support deep bass, balanced mids, and crisp highs. Users rave about the ease of installation and the power these speakers are able to create without the necessity for additional amplification.

CONS: Some users have remarked that replacing the speaker grills are slightly difficult to make fit properly.

2. Pioneer TS-A1670F A Series 6.5”

Know for luxury sound products, Pioneer crafts speakers that are built to blast your favorite tunes at full volume, without sounding like your car is going to fall apart from the rattling. The TS-A Series features a reinforced woofer cone, meaning you can turn these puppies up and feel that oh-so-satisfying bass punch. With an extra mid-range driver you’ll be able to pick out the delicate bass riffs and fret changes of your favorite songs, without being muddied by the rockstar volume level.

PROS: These speakers are durable and will make the most of your stock system components, coaxing out every ounce of premium sound available.

CONS: Some users have suggested that the speakers need to be broken in a bit before reaching concert quality levels.

3. Rockford Fosgate R165X3 Prime 6.5″

These value-driven speakers are worth your attention when considering a better-than-factory replacement for a blown speaker, or when you want to update your sound to a notch above standard. Providing clean highs and stable mids these speakers make for an enjoyable everyday listening experience. Rockford Fosgate calls the Prime Series Component System a “new generation of factory replacement speaker delivering authentic Rockford Fosgate sound.” We agree — these are workhorse speakers built to endure.

PROS: Value-priced system with quality materials, designed to fit seamlessly into an OEM setup.

CONS: Some users have reported the speakers are slightly larger than their dimensions list and thus take a bit more time to install.

4. Infinity REF6522IX 6.5″ Reference Series

Infinity – a company within the Harman Audio portfolio – developed the Reference Series to be a significant upgrade to the standard car audio system. The engineering behind these speakers maximizes all available sound resources from whatever type of head-unit that may be installed. Whether factory, or aftermarket, amplified or not, these speakers can handle the load and are quite well tuned.

With a one-inch textile tweeter and a high roll rubber surround, Infinity created speakers focused on dynamic output and clarity, while maintaining concert level volume.

PROS: Users love the easy installation. The combination of wiring technology in the speakers mixed with the existing car wiring means these speakers actually increase volume potential.

CONS: Users have mentioned mild confusion with proper mounts; however, nothing a quick internet search can’t fix.