RS Recommends: The Best Camera Deals for Beginners and Professional Photographers

Travelling is back in full swing and many of us are heading out on our first family vacation in a while. A good camera is almost a necessity when you head out on vacation, yet some of the best brands (especially professional-grade cameras) usually command a pretty high price point. This can make shopping for a new camera almost overwhelming — whether you’re shopping for a disposable camera, digital camera or waterproof camera for your next camping trip.

Below, we’ve highlighted all the best camera deals live right now, with options for every type of camera, from professional-grade cameras to single-use disposable cameras.

What Are The Best Camera Deals?

Whatever your budget may be, we’ve listed out a range of camera deals from top brands like Sony, Nikon and Panasonic. We’ve also listed their top features and what these cameras may best be used for. Shop these camera deals now before they expire and get ready for your next trip.

1. Sony ZV-1 Digital Camera

Best For Creators

Amazon

If you’re a content creator or blogger, the Sony ZV-1 camera is for you. It’s also currently on sale, down to just $748, saving you $40 (originally $798).

It’s got a large aperture lens, which can be adjusted from 24mm to 70mm, and features autofocus technology making this a great entry-level pick for beginners. There’s also a 3.5mm directional mic built-in, saving you the hassle of having to get an external mic for all your vlogging adventures as you travel. Other features include image stabilization — for straight shots even while you walk — and a flip-out LCD screen allowing you to take professional-looking selfie shots. Grab this camera deal now before stocks sell out.

Buy: Sony ZV-1 Digital Camera at $748.00

2. GoPro HERO9 Black

Best Waterproof Camera

Amazon

If underwater filming is your thing, go with the waterproof GoPro HERO9 currently discounted to $329, 18% off its original price of $399.99.

This waterproof portable camera can capture videos at up to 5K resolution, and take 20MP photos, giving you high-quality pictures and video footage. A GoPro-developed technology called SuperPhoto allows the camera to automatically adjust its white balance, enable HDR (high dynamic range), and apply noise reduction to help you get the best possible shot. There are both TimeWarp and Slo-Mo modes too, allowing you to speed up your video by 30x (for those sunset time-lapse videos) or slow it down by up to 8x.

Buy: GoPro HERO9 Black at $329.99

3. Nikon D7500

Best All-Round Camera

Amazon

For a professional camera that can do it all, choose the Nikon D7500 now on sale for $996.95 — originally $1,246.95.

It can shoot video in 4K resolution, has an incredible ISO range (camera’s sensitivity to light), and has built-in Wifi and Bluetooth for connectivity. The build itself is extremely durable, with the brand saying that this Nikon camera can function in temperatures ranging from 32 degrees Fahrenheit to 104 degrees Fahrenheit. There are multiple preset shooting modes too, even allowing you to shoot in lowlight conditions. With special effects, you’ll even be able to add a little personality to your images.

Buy: Nikon D7500 at $996.95

4. Fujifilm instax Mini 9

Best Polaroid Camera

Amazon

If you prefer polaroid prints, you’ll like the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 which comes with a twin film pack so it’s all ready to go for your next adventure. It’s also currently on sale, down to just $97.95 — a 12% discount.

This lightweight polaroid camera features a macro lens for close-up shots and even a selfie mirror in case you’re looking to snap a picture of yourself. Each printed picture is also small enough to fit in your purse or wallet, allowing you to carry your memories with you whether you go. There are different lighting modes too, allowing you to shoot on a bright sunny day or an overcast cloudy day.

Buy: Fujifilm instax Mini 9 Bunde at $97.95

5. Panasonic LUMIX FZ300

Best Professional Camera

Amazon

Another good professional camera, the Panasonic LUMIX FZ300 is now discounted to $497.99, $100 off from its original price of $597.99 — one of the best camera deals live route now.

It can shoot in 4K resolution, offers up to 24x zoom, has eight aperture settings and a 12.1 Megapixel high sensitivity sensor. There is also an Optical Image Stabilizer which reduces blur when you’re shooting one-handed or if you’re walking/running. Other features include a splashproof and dustproof camera design for increased durability.

Buy: Panasonic LUMIX FZ300 at $497.99