Best Buy Takes on Amazon With Its Own ‘Bigger Deal’ Savings Event

Amazon’s annual Prime Day sales event is taking place on June 21 and June 22, but you don’t have to wait a week to get a good deal. Best Buy has launched The Bigger Deal Savings Event, which runs from today through June 22.

This tongue-in-cheek response to Prime Day pokes fun at Amazon, but the deals Best Buy is offering are no joke. You can save hundreds of dollars on TVs, appliances, computers, smartphones, cameras, soundbars, headphones, and even grills.

The Bigger Deal Savings Event also has a couple of big advantages that Amazon can’t match. First, you don’t need a paid subscription to get Best Buy’s deals. Amazon Prime costs $129 per year, and is required to participate in Prime Day. Second, you can walk into a physical Best Buy location and see the gear that’s on sale before you take it home. It’s faster than one-day shipping, and you can do an in-person side-by-side comparison if you’re torn between two options.

Best Buy’s Bigger Deal Savings Event may not have quite as many discounts as Prime Day, but the week-long sale is anything but an attention grab. We rounded up the top deals that are available right now, but we recommend checking back regularly to see Best Buy’s “Deal Of The Day,” which is only available for a limited time.

1. GoPro HERO9 Black

Best Buy

GoPro has become shorthand of “action camera,” and the Hero9 is a great example why. The pocket-sized cam can record 5K video, take 20 Megapixel photos, work as a webcam, survive under water, and even uses a built-in microphone to respond to verbal requests like “GoPro, take a photo.” If you plan on traveling this summer, this is a must-have.

Buy: HERO9 Black at $379.99

2. Samsung Odyssey Gaming Monitor

Samsung

Samsung’s Odyssey is an HD curved monitor with an ultra-high 240Hz refresh rate that ensures your games look smooth. The monitor stands out because of its abundance of ports, high peak brightness, and support for NVIDIA’s G-Sync technology, which prevents visual glitches like screen tearing.

Buy: Samsung Odyssey Gaming Monitor at $279.99

3. Lenovo Legion 5

Lenovo

Need a premium Windows laptop for work and gaming, Lenovo’s Legion 5 is the right pick. It has a lot of storage, ample memory, a fast processor, an NVIDIA graphics chip, and a 15.6-inch HD display. The 5.5 pound computer is easy to slip in a bag, but powerful enough to handle VR gaming.

Buy: Lenovo Legion 5 at $899.99

4. Vizio 55-Inch OLED 4K TV

Vizio

Vizio’s new 55-inch OLED offers a quantum leap in color accuracy, contrast, and overall performance compared to LED TVs thanks to its cutting-edge screen technology. If you’re shopping for a home theater TV, this is the one to get.

Buy: Vizio 55-Inch OLED 4K TV at $1199.99

5. Anova Precision Cooker Nano

Best Buy

Sous vide cooking has become a lot more popular recently, and Anova’s Precision Cooker Nano is the right tool for the job. It’ll ensure your food is perfectly cooked every time, and lets you monitor your cook from an app on your phone (iOS and Android).

Buy: Anova Precision Cooker Nano at $99.99

6. KitchenAid Pro 5

Best Buy

KitchenAid mixers have been an appliance staple for decades, but they rarely go on sale. This model has a large, five quart bowl, and comes with dough hook, whisk, and beater attachments. Use it to make cookie dough, bread dough, pie crust, or dozens of other recipes.

Buy: KitchenAid Pro 5 at $419.99

7. iRobot Roomba i3+

Best Buy

The Roomba i3+ is one of the few gadgets that will actually do an annoying chore for you. The robot vacuum’s sensors allow it to navigate around obstacles, and clean your floors as efficiently as possible. This model comes with an automatic dirt disposal, which will empty the contents of its dust bin into an easy-to-handle bag.

Buy: iRobot Roomba i3+ at $449.99

8. 13-Inch MacBook Pro

Brandt Ranj

The 13-inch MacBook Pro is Apple’s most powerful laptop to date. It’s the perfect pick for students, office workers, video editors, photographers, and travelers. Its best feature is its battery, which can last up to 20 hours on a single charge. We’ve tested this machine, and it’s the best portable computer we’ve tried.

Buy: 13-Inch MacBook Pro at $1199.99

9. AirPods Pro

Apple

Apple’s AirPods Pro face a lot of steep competition from the likes of Sony and Bowers & Wilkins, but they’re still the best pick for most people. They sound good, feel comfortable, last a fairly long time, and their active noise cancelling is seriously impressive. Best of all, they work well with Windows and Android devices, too.

Buy: AirPods Pro at $1199.99

10. LG 2.1-Channel 300W Soundbar System

Best Buy

LG’s 2.1 Soundbar System is the audio upgrade your home theater deserves. The 35-inch soundbar and wireless subwoofer can deliver booming, clear sound, and can be connected to any TV. This audio system also supports Bluetooth, so you can stream wireless music to it from your phone or tablet.

Buy: LG 2.1-Channel 300W Soundbar System at $179.99