RS Recommends: This Bose Bluetooth Speaker With 48,000 Reviews Is Finally Under $100

Bose’s line of wireless speakers, soundbars, headphones, and earbuds might deliver high-quality portable sound that music fans dream of, but finding them at a steep discount can sometimes feel like a bit of a nightmare — until now. Bose has cut the price on its popular SoundLink Color II Bluetooth speaker online, finally bringing the price down to under $100.

This is one of the best Bose speaker deals online and the lowest price we’ve seen for the SoundLink II this year.

The compact Bose speaker punches above its lightweight frame with mighty sound you can’t always find from gear this size (or at this price). Though you’d normally have to pay $129 for the speaker, it’s currently marked down online for a 23% discount, getting you the speaker for just $99.99 — the lowest price we’ve seen for this top-rated speaker so far.

Put another way, it’s a great deal on a water-resistant Bluetooth speaker that you won’t want to live without. In fact, it’s one of Bose’s most affordable speakers. For comparison, that’s $79 less than the excellent new Sonos Roam (the company’s lowest-priced smart Bluetooth speaker), and $50 less than the retail price of another waterproof speaker, the Ultimate Ears Boom 3.

Rugged enough for the outdoors but small enough to fit on your coffee table, the Bose SoundLink Color II can pair to any of your other Bose devices (think: home theater soundbars and other wireless speakers) so that you can hear your favorite playlist, podcast, or movie in any space inside or outside the house. With the Bose Connect app, it’s easy to connect the speaker to your devices to wirelessly play your music when you’re on the go.

On top of its Bluetooth connectivity, you can use the built-in microphone for poolside conference calls all spring and summer thanks to the speaker’s 30-foot wireless range. And for a speaker music-lovers can’t live without, anyone working from home will be equally impressed by the speaker’s clarity when chatting on the phone.

Bose also packed the SoundLink Color II speaker with a lithium-ion battery, which can pump out powerful, high-quality audio for a solid eight-hour performance. When you finally run out of juice, it’s simple to connect to an outlet via the USB charger to fuel up the speaker again to play more music.

When it comes to Bose speaker deals, they’re not as easy to find (or happen as often) as we’d like. With over 48,000 ratings and counting online, plus a 4.7 star rating (out of 5 stars), this Bose SoundLink Color II speaker discount is one you don’t want to hit pause on. The Bose SoundLink Color II comes in a variety of colors, including polar white, aqua blue, and citron.

Shop the Bose deal on Amazon to get the 23% discount, and check out more of our favorite affordable Bluetooth speakers that music fans should own, from brands like Sonos, Ultimate Ears, and JBL.