The Bose Home Speaker 300 Beats Sonos for One Big Reason – and It’s Cheaper Than Ever at $199

There’s no question that Sonos makes one of the best home speakers on the market, with its popular Sonos One speaker topping best-of lists for its sleek design and well-balanced sound. But audio giant Bose is quickly coming for the home speaker throne, with their top-rated Bose Home Speaker 300.

Right now, the Bose Home Speaker 300 is on sale for just $199 on Amazon — a $60 discount from its regular price of $259.99. It’s the cheapest price we’ve seen for the Bose Home 300 and puts it in line with the current $199 price of the Sonos One.

Bose Home Speaker 300 vs. Sonos One

When comparing the Bose Home Speaker vs. Sonos, both speakers deliver pristine audio and built-in voice controls via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. But Bose is better than Sonos when it comes to pairing and connectivity. While the Sonos One can only play songs over WiFi or AirPlay 2, Bose lets you stream music via WiFi, AirPlay and Bluetooth. What that means: easy pairing from your phone or connected device, to stream favorite songs, albums and playlists without worrying about a bad internet connection leading to skips and stuttering.

Bose Home Speaker 300 Features, Review, Best Deal

At 6.3 x 5.5 inches, the Bose Home Speaker 300 is just a smidge winder than the Sonos One, though the Bose speaker is half an inch thinner. In true Bose fashion, the speaker delivers impressive 360-degree sound for its compact size. Music is surprisingly loud and well-defined, even at high volumes, and you get big bass, crisp highs and wide-ranging mids.

Stream everything wirelessly or use the 3.5mm jack if you need to plug in a device. Bluetooth pairing is lightning fast and super simple.

Keep one of these speakers in your kitchen to ask Alexa for cooking tips or to listen to a podcast while making dinner. Keep one in your office or bedroom to help unwind with a playlist or meditation. Pair two of these speakers together in your family room or den, to create an immersive audio experience, perfect for upgrading any home audio system.

Everything can be controlled via the Bose Music app, or using the elegant light-up touchpad on the top of the speakers. Built-in Alexa and Google Assistant allow for hands-free voice control too (I.e. “Alexa, skip track”).

The Bose Home Speaker 300 is one of the best Sonos alternatives, but a great home smart speaker in its own right too. It currently has a 4.4-star rating (out of five) from more than 2200 reviews online.

Regularly $259+, this Bose speaker deal gets you the Bose Home Speaker 300 in black or silver for just $199. As with all Amazon deals, this one isn’t tied to any specific holiday or promotion so the Bose sale could end at anytime. We recommend picking this up soon before the deal is over. See full details here.