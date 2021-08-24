The Best Bluetooth Speakers You Can Get on Amazon Right Now

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s not an exaggeration to say that Bluetooth speakers have revolutionized the world of audio. The successor to the boombox allows you to take a true wireless sound system with you on the go, so you can enjoy your entire music library anywhere, and share it with the people you’re with.

Improvements to Bluetooth have led to an overall increase in audio quality from this class of speakers in addition to big jumps in battery life and portability. It’s possible to carry a great-sounding speaker in your pocket, much less a backpack.

If you’re shopping for a Bluetooth speaker, one of the best places to check is Amazon. The online store has an unparalleled selection of Bluetooth speakers at excellent prices. The only downside to getting a speaker online is that you aren’t able to audition it beforehand, but that’s where we come in.

We’ve done research and hands-on testing to find the best Bluetooth speakers you can get on Amazon, and recommended them below. You’ll find exactly what your looking for, whether your main concern is size, audio quality, portability, smart features, or price.

What Are the Best Bluetooth Speakers On Amazon?

There are many factors to consider when choosing the best Bluetooth on Amazon; below are the most important ones, which we considered while we were researching this list.

Bluetooth: We’ve chosen Bluetooth speakers because the wireless standard is used by every phone, tablet, or computer regardless of which company makes it.

Battery: Most of the speakers we’re recommending are totally wireless, which means they run on a rechargeable battery. The speakers below last at least 12 hours per charge, but some last up to 30.

Size and Weight: One of the benefits of getting a wireless Bluetooth speaker is the option to carry it around with you. Most of our recommendations are small enough to fit in your pocket, but we’ve featured some larger ones that’re better if you’re hosting a large party.

Durability: An electronic device’s resistance to dust and water is measured on the IP (Ingress Protection) scale. Our minimum requirement for this guide was an IPX4 rating, which means the speaker is protected from dust particles larger than 1mm (millimeter), and splashes of water.

Multi-Speaker Pairing: All of the Bluetooth speakers we’ve researched and tested for this guide can be paired to another speaker for true stereo sound.

1. JBL Flip 5

Amazon

JBL’s Flip 5 is the best waterproof Bluetooth speaker we’ve tested, and it’s small size makes it easy to take with you everywhere.

It measures 7.1-inches long and weighs just 1.2 pounds, which makes it the smallest speaker in this guide. Despite its size, the Flip 5 can last up to 12 hours per charge, and has an IPX7 durability rating.

In our tests, the Flip 5 produced loud, clear sound that held up well in noisy environments, like the engine on a motor boat. Its dual bass radiators vibrated to produce more low end frequencies than most small speakers we’ve tested, which made music sound more alive and vibrant.

The music we listened to didn’t sound distorted when we kept the Flip 5 at its maximum volume for extended periods of time, so you don’t have to worry about blowing the speaker out.

You can connect two Flip 5 speakers together if you want to listen to music in true stereo, or connect more than two to create a large wireless sound system.

If you want a great all-around Bluetooth speaker that’s extremely portable, JBL’s Flip 5 is our top recommendation.

Buy: JBL Flip 5 at $119.95

2. Bose Portable Smart Speaker

Amazon

Bose”s Portable Smart Speaker is an audiophile-grade audio system with Amazon’s Alexa and the Google Assistantbuilt into it.

The speaker is 7.5-inches tall, weighs just over 2.3 pounds, and lasts up to 12 hours per charge. Bose says it has an IPX4 durability rating, so it can handle getting splashed with water without being damaged. On the specs side, the Bose Portable Smart Speaker is pretty standard, but it stands out in a couple of notable ways.

Its biggest feature is compatibility with Amazon’s Alexa smart assistant or the Google Assistant, which allows you to use the Portable Smart Speaker the same way you would an Amazon Echo or Google Home. You can ask the smart AI questions, instruct it to control your smart home accessories, or fulfill useful tasks like setting alarms and timers. This speaker is also compatible with Apple’s AirPlay 2 streaming standard, which lets you stream higher quality audio to speakers from Apple devices.

Bose’s speaker has a 360-degree audio system, which means you won’t have to position it in a specific way to be in the “sweet spot.” If you primarily listen to music outside, you’ll appreciate this feature a lot. Bose touts this speaker’s bass response, and the fact that it can be paired with additional speakers to create a multi-room audio system.

If you want a great sounding speaker than you can take anywhere, but has additional smart features when you’re using it at home, this is the best choice.

Buy: Bose Portable Smart Speaker at $349.00

3. Soundcore Motion Boom

Amazon

The best value pick in our guide is Soundcore’s Motion Boom, which delivers an incredible amount of sound in an ultra-durable package.

At 13.6-inches long and 4.3 pounds, the Motion Boom is one of the larger speakers in our guide, but Soundcore used the space wisely. This speaker has two full-sized drivers to deliver clear, loud sound, a battery big enough to run the speaker for up to 24 hours, and a package that earned an IPX7 durability rating. If you’d like a tough speaker with true “all day” battery life, this is it.

We’ve tried the Soundcore Motion Boom, and its a great sounding speaker that gets extremely loud. If you need a portable sound system for a large outdoor party, you’ve found it here. While it sounds great out of the box, you can augment it by either pressing the “Bass ^” button on the speaker itself, or changing its EQ using Soundcore’s app.

The ability to customize the way this speaker sounds based on your personal preferences is a big deal.We don’t think you’ll need more than one Soundcore Motion Boom for a large gathering, but you can pair two together for true stereo sound.

If you don’t mind it’s larger size, Soundcore’s Motion Boom is an excellent Bluetooth speaker to take with you on a day to the beach, or weekend trip. That it delivers this level of performance for just over $100 is even more impressive.

Buy: Soundcore Motion Boom at $109.99

4. Sony SRS-XG500

Amazon

If you care deeply about audio quality, Sony’s SRS-XG500 is the best Bluetooth speaker you can get right now.

At 18-inches long and 12.3 pounds, the SRS-XG500 is significantly larger than any of our other recommendations, but Sony didn’t waste a hint of space. The speaker has custom-designed rectangular-shaped drivers that the company says delivers ultra-clear sound. This speaker’s battery can last up to 30 hours, and offers three hours of music playback off a 10 minute charge.

On the back of the speaker you’ll find controls that allow you to pair two SRS-XG500s for true stereo sound, trigger its light ring, adjust its volume, and check its battery. This speaker’s battery is so large that Sony built in two USB-A ports, which allow you to charge your devices when you’re on the go. This speaker even has a 1/4-inch input, which turns it into an amp for your microphone or guitar.

All of these features come packed into a speaker with a modern, aesthetically pleasing look and an IP66 durability rating that allows you to take it with you anywhere. Sony’s SRS-XG500 is a portable Bluetooth speaker with no real compromises as long as you don’t mind its larger size.

Buy: Sony SRS-XG500 at $448.00

5. Denon Home 150

Amazon

If you don’t mind giving up portability, Denon’s Home 150 is the perfect Bluetooth speaker for the office, bedroom, or dorm.

The speaker is just 11.2-inches tall and weighs one pound, but it’s delivered clear, room-filling sound during our tests. It’s compatible with Alexa, though you’ll need to pair it to an Echo speaker for this functionality, and Apple’s AirPlay 2, which is how we’ve primarily listened to music.

Some mono speakers can sound flat, but that’s not the case with the Home 150. The speaker delivers a punch whether you’re listening to rock, jazz, hip hop, or pop. Denon touts the high-resolution audio system inside this speaker, and it delivers. While it sounds excellent on its own, you can pair it with Denon’s other speakers and soundbars to improve its performance.

Unsurprisingly, the Denon Home 150 doesn’t rank on the IP scale, which is fine for a speaker you’re going to keep indoors. That said, the speaker is small enough that you can easily bring it out to your porch when the weather is nice.

If you’ve been searching for a small-but-powerful Bluetooth speaker for any room in your house, Denon’s Home 150 will deliver.

Buy: Denon Home 150 at $249.29