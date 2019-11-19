The Black Friday Deals 2019 [Updating]

This article is a part of RS Recommends, an editorial series reviewing products in music and entertainment. Items are independently selected; Penske Media may earn a commission from purchases made from our links.

Black Friday is still a few days away but the sales have already started online. The latest research from Finder.com says Americans are expected to spend roughly $87 billion on Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year. The numbers are down from last year’s activity but still staggering, with 86% of respondents saying they plan to shop at least once during the Black Friday weekend.

Top deals this year include huge savings on 4K Smart TVs (starting at just $148 at Walmart), as well as security cameras, the Ring Video Doorbell, brand name vacuums and smart home devices. The best Apple deals also happen during Black Friday, with a number of retailers offering discounts on Macbooks, Apple Watches and AirPods. Apple products typically never go on sale, so this is the time to get what you want.

We’ll be updating this page with the latest deals all through Black Friday weekend and into Cyber Monday so bookmark this link and come back often. And as always, these deals move fast, so you’ll want to snatch them up and add to cart before the items are all sold out.

LAST UPDATED: November 18, 3:15pm PST

AMAZON

Amazon is getting a head start with its Amazon’s Black Friday Deals Week, which will offer new deals every day across every category – from fashion to toys, home, electronics, Amazon Devices and more. Deals will kick off this Friday, November 22, at amazon.com/blackfriday and continue through November 29 (Black Friday).

You’ll want to start your sleuthing on Amazon, as the online giant is offering thousands of steep discounts and fast-moving deals across its most popular categories. We’ve highlighted some of the top deals here. Keep scrolling to see the rest of our picks.

BEST DEAL: LG 82-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV just $1699.99. Yes, you get an 82-inch(!) Smart TV with all the bells and whistles for way less than you’d think.

BEST DEAL: Snag a Roomba for under $200. The iRobot Roomba 675 is just $199.99.

BEST DEAL: Get $90 off the eero mesh WiFi system. It’s the #1 release on Amazon in the computer category, promising faster WiFi with better connection and less buffering. Regularly $249.99, the Black Friday deal takes it down to $159.99.

GOOD DEAL: Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote just $19.99 (the Fire TV Stick 4K edition is just $25).

GOOD DEAL: Get $70 off the Ring Video Doorbell Pro – now just $179.99.

FREEBIE DEAL: Get $60 off the Blink XT2 Smart Security Camera Kit. The deal includes a free Echo Dot and three cameras for just $184.99.

Deep discounts on popular Amazon Devices, including $40 off the Echo Show 5 and the best-selling Echo Dot for just $22. See all Amazon Device deals here.

Get a tablet for under $30. The Fire 7 Tablet is on sale for just $29.99.

Save up to 33% on the best-selling Play Station 4 Slim 1TB bundle.

Take $200 off the Sony Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos and Wireless Subwoofer. See latest price here.

Score the Shark IQ Robotic Vacuum for just $399.99.

Get up to 50% off the popular 23andMe DNA tests.

Take up to 50% off best-selling watches, including timepieces from Daniel Wellington, Movado and more. See all watch deals here.

Save up to 35% on Herschel backpacks, wallets, hip packs, and more.

Up to 40% off Levi’s jeans, clothing and accessories for men and women.

Up to 40% off Under Armour apparel, sporting goods and workout gear.

Up to 50% off Lands’ End clothing and bags for men and women.

Up to 40% off toys from LEGO, Barbie, Hot Wheels and more. See all toy deals here.

Save up to 50% on Samsonite and American Tourister luggage. Includes hard case and 360-spinner luggage.

ART OF SPORT

Dubbed the #1 body brand for athletes, Art of Sport has three different promos happening.

11/28: Thanksgiving – 20% off your first shipment with code SAVE20

11/29 – 12/1: Black Friday through Sunday – 20% off your first shipment with code SAVE20

12/2: Cyber Monday – 30% off your first shipment with code CYBER. See all the deals and products at artofsport.com.

BEST BUY

As always, Best Buy will have a ton of deals on electronics, like TVs, cameras and gaming consoles.

BEST DEAL: Just $199 for the Insignia 58-inch LED Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR – Fire TV Edition

BEST DEAL: Save $500 on the Canon EOS Rebel T1i DSLR Camera, now just $699.99.

GOOD DEAL: Save $350 on the Microsoft Surface Pro 12.3 inch, now just $599.00.

GOOD DEAL: Get the Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition Console Bundle for just $349.99 (save $150).

Save $200 on select Macbook Air models. Apple laptops rarely go on sale so this is a good deal to take advantage of.

CRATEJOY

The largest online marketplace for subscription boxes, Cratejoy is offering 25% off select boxes using promo code BF25. Deal ends December 1. See participating boxes here.

FOREO

Get up to 35% off FOREO’s beauty best-sellers, including their LUNA facial cleansing device and ISSA electric toothbrushes. Shop: FOREO.com.

GOOGLE

Get the Pixel 4/XL phone (the latest Pixel phone) for just $599 (regularly $799). Phone comes unlocked and works with most major carriers.

Get the Pixel 3a for just $299 (regularly $399).

SWAROVSKI

From November 27 to December 3, get 25% off select jewelry and accessories, and 50% off select watches. See full selection here.

TARGET

Many of Target’s Black Friday deals are live, with discount pricing on a ton of TVs and electronics. Brand name TVs start at $169.99.

BEST DEAL: Price cut on the 40″ VIZIO V-Series TV — discounted to just $199.99. The smart TV includes voice controls, Dolby Vision HDR and VIZIO WatchFree, which gives you access to more than 150 free channels.

BEST DEAL: Get the Nikon D3500 DSLR bundle for just $400. Dozens of Nikon, Sony and Canon digital cameras are on sale too, starting at just $199.99. See selection here.

GOOD DEAL: Just $39.99 for the Ultimate Ears WonderBoom Wireless Speaker.

Save $35 on the 7-in-1 Instant Pot.

$299 Nintendo Switch bundle – includes dock, left and right Joy-Con controllers, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and all accessories.

WALMART

As always, Walmart will have a ton of deals both leading up to Black Friday and through the weekend. This year sees an especially large number of tech and electronics deals. While you used to have to line up for the best doorbuster deals at Walmart, you can score these same deals online. But shop fast before items are sold out.

BEST DEAL: Get a 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV for just $148.00.

BEST DEAL: The Crosley Cruiser Turntable is just $30. This is one of the most popular portable record players around and the lowest price we’ve seen for it.

BEST DEAL: A brand name laptop for under $100? Samsung’s Chromebook 3 is marked down to $99.00.

GOOD DEAL: The Philips 65-inch 4K Ultra HD (2160p) Android Smart LED TV is just $278.00 (regularly $548.00).

GOOD DEAL: Get the Playstation 4 1TB Bundle for just $199. Includes one physical game and two digital downloads.

Save $50 on the Arlo Wireless HD Security Camera kit, which includes three cameras with wall mounts. Now just $179.99.

Save $250 on the HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop, now just $499.00.

HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset is just $59.00.

Appe iPad (10.2 inch) just $249.99.

Apple Watch Series 3 is now just $129 (this is cheaper than Target, which has the Apple Watch Series 3 listed at $169.99).

Apple AirPod alternatives are just $15 (onn. White In-Ear True Wireless Earbuds).

Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones are just $89. Multiple colors available.