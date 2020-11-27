Looking for a Real Black Friday Deal? These Are the 10 Best Things to Pick Up This Year

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Hundreds of sites have discounted their inventory for Black Friday weekend, and there are a ton of great deals out there this year, from discounts on electronics and smart home devices, to kitchenware, bedding and mattresses (seriously, this is the best time of year to buy a mattress).

If you’ve got deal fatigue or are tired of scrolling through endless posts, you’re in luck. We’ve done the research and found the ten best Black Friday deals to shop this year. These are popular items that typically never go on sale, or hard-to-find items that are back in stock and marked down for Black Friday weekend.

From Apple’s AirPods Pro to that robot vacuum you’ve been eyeing, here are the 10 Black Friday sales to take advantage of.

1. Get $90 off Apple AirPods Pro

Apple products rarely go on sale, but the brand new AirPods Pro are a whopping $90(!) off at Amazon right now because of Black Friday. That brings them down to just $169 — the lowest price we’ve seen at any retailer (the AirPods Pro retail for $249 at Apple.com). Get rich, detailed sound, a tight seal and active noise cancellation. Battery life is up to 24 hours with the included wireless charging case. Get the deal here.

2. Get $100 off Sonos Move Smart Speaker

The top-rated Sonos speaker is marked down to just $299 right now for Black Friday (it’s regularly $399). The battery-powered speaker works indoors or outdoors, and connects easily to your favorite playlist using WiFi or Bluetooth. We have two of these running in our family room, and two in our backyard to listen to tunes outdoors. The water-resistant casing holds up to rain, snow, UV rays and more. It’s shock-resistant too, in case of accidental dings or drops.

Amazon

Get up to 11 hours of continuous play time with the rechargeable battery, or plug it via the USB-C charger for uninterrupted play. Sonos devices rarely get discounted and this deal will move fast (no pun intended), so grab the $100 discount while you can. Get the deal here.

3. Get $60 off Ring Video Doorbell

Amazon

For home security monitoring, the Ring Video Doorbell 3 is on sale for just $139 (regularly $199.99). The best-selling doorbell camera sends you an alert whenever someone’s at your door, and displays images and videos in crystal clear 1080p quality. A built-in mic lets you talk and listen from your phone, tablet or computer. Get the deal here.

BEST DEAL: Get the Ring Doorbell and an Echo Show 5 for just $149.99 (that’s a whopping $140 off the regular price of $289, when you buy both devices separately). Get the deal here.

4. Get $150 off Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum

Dyson

Dyson’s famous stick vacuums almost never go on sale, which is why this $150 Black Friday discount is something you’ll want to take advantage of. Get the best-selling Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum for just $299 (regularly $349.99). The powerful vacuum easily cleans up floors and carpets. The long stick gets into hard-to-reach corners and cobwebs, and the unit transforms into a mini vacuum to clean furniture, mattresses and cars too. A single charge gets you up to 40 minutes of run time. There are a ton of cordless vacs in the market but Dyson’s line of vacuums are still at the top of the class. Get the deal here.

5. Get $150 off Theragun PRO

Theragun

Amazon’s got a decent massage gun on sale for under $100 this Black Friday, but if you’ve been eyeing a Theragun device, this is the time to pull the trigger (no pun intended). Theragun is offering up to $150 off its percussive massagers this weekend, and we like the Theragun PRO, on sale for $449 (regularly $599+). The massage gun delivers up to 60 pounds of force with up to 300 minutes of battery life. Customize the speed, the pulse patterns and rotate the arm to target exactly where you need relief. Get the deal here.

Looking for something cheaper? We swear by the Theragun Mini, which is a portable handheld massager we use after every workout or run (or just to relieve aches and pains while we’re on the couch watching TV). Regularly $199, it’s on sale for $174 right now.

6. Get $100 off Roomba Vacuums

Amazon

If you’ve ever wanted a Roomba, this is the time to get one. The popular robot vacuums are $100 off for Black Friday. The cheapest Roomba deal is for this iRobot Roomba 675, now just $179 (regularly $279.99). The robot vacuum works great on carpets, tile and floors, using brushes to lift dirt and debris, and powerful suction for a deep clean. A single charge lasts up to 90 minutes; the robo vac will automatically return to its dock to recharge when it’s low on power. Get the deal here.

7. Get $105 off Blueair 211+ Air Purifier

Amazon

With the threat of Covid still in the air, more and more people are picking up air purifier for their homes and offices. This one, from Swedish brand Blueair, is on sale for $194 (regularly $299+). Amazon’s best-selling air purifier, the Blueair 211 uses a three-stage filtration system to capture 99% of airborne particles and pollutants, including pollen, dust, pet dander, mold, bacteria and common viruses. A built-in carbon filter also helps to eliminate annoying odors from pets, smoking, cooking and more. The minimalist design blends in easily to your home’s existing decor, and the unit is whisper quiet. This air purifier can cover a room up to 540 square feet and boasts a 4.7-star rating (out of five) from more than 4000 reviews online. Get the deal here.

8. Get $60 off Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker

Amazon

This Keurig Coffee Maker is just $49.99 — the cheapest price we’ve ever see for a Keurig and $60 off the regular price of $109.99. It’s the perfect gift for coffee lovers, with a massive 46-ounce reservoir that lets you brew up to four full-sized cups of coffee before refilling. Choose from three cup sizes — 8, 10 or 12-ounce) and use any compatible K-cup pod. At just five inches wide, it fits neatly on any countertop (or office desk), and is great for studio apartments and dorm rooms too. Get the deal here.

9. Get $40 off AncestryDNA Ethnicity Test

Amazon

You’ve probably seen these at-home DNA tests around for a while now, but this is your chance to pick one up for just $59 (regularly $99). AncestryDNA is one of the most-trusted brands for online testing, and this kit reveals your DNA and ethnicity, with details about your origins, geographic location and historical insights into your family lineage. Use the prepaid envelope to send back a saliva sample and receive results in about six to eight weeks. Everything is super secure and discreet, with your results only accessible to you and no one else. Get the deal here.

10. MasterClass Buy One, Get One Free Deal

MasterClass

The online learning platform, MasterClass is offering a buy one, get one free deal until November 30. MasterClass offers 90+ courses taught by famous celebrities, authors, entrepreneurs and thought leaders (think everyone from Serena Williams to David Lynch and Martin Scorcese). Right now, if you sign up for an annual subscription ($180), you’ll get a free subscription that you can gift to anyone. This is the first time MasterClass has offered any type of deal, so don’t miss out. Get the deal here.