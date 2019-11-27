The 20 Best Black Friday Deals to Shop This Year

This article is a part of RS Recommends, an editorial series reviewing products in music and entertainment. Items are independently selected; Penske Media may earn a commission from purchases made from our links.

Black Friday is finally here and thousands of retailers are offering deals both in-store and online. To help you navigate the deals and narrow down your shopping list, we’ve rounded up the 20 best Black Friday deals to shop. From gaming consoles and TVs, to headphones and smart home accessories, these are the items showing the best discounts and biggest value this year.

Most of these deals start Black Friday and run through Cyber Monday, but some are already live now. Click through to shop and add to cart early before stock runs out.

4K TVs

BEST DEAL: Get a 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV at Walmart for just $148.00.

BEST DEAL: At Best Buy, it’s just $199 for the Insignia 58-inch LED Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR – Fire TV Edition.

Amazon has 43″ 4K TVs from popular brands like Toshiba, TCL and more starting at just $229.99.

Target has a price cut on the 40″ VIZIO V-Series TV — discounted to just $199.99. The smart TV includes voice controls, Dolby Vision HDR and VIZIO WatchFree, which gives you access to more than 150 free channels.

Get a 65” Hisense 65R6050F 4K Roku Smart TV at BJs.com for just $399.99. Or upgrade to a 70” Hisense 70R6250F 4K Roku Smart TV for $479.99 ($120 off).

AMAZON DEVICES

If you’re shopping on Amazon, the best deals unsurprisingly are on Amazon’s family of Alexa-enabled devices. The Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is just $19.99 (the Fire TV Stick 4K edition is just $25). You can also get $10 off the Echo Show 5 (now just $79.99) and the best-selling Echo Dot is discounted to just $22.

The brand new Echo Studio, a high-fidelity smart speaker with 3D, 360-degree audio and Alexa capabilities is a huge seller this season. Right now, Amazon has it for $199.99.

Get a tablet for under $30. The Fire 7 Tablet is on sale for just $29.99. See all Amazon Device deals here.

You’ve probably seen all the ads for Facebook Portal devices. Amazon’s got them on sale starting at just $129.

APPLE AIRPODS

Apple products rarely go on sale, so while these deals only get you $15-$35 off AirPods, it’s worth snagging a pair to take advantage of the discount. The cheapest price we’ve seen for the Apple AirPods is $134 at Amazon (regularly $159). This includes the charging case.

The Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case are discounted to $164.99 (save $35).

If you want the new AirPod Pros, they’re $15 off at Amazon for $234.98. The set includes a wireless charging case and three sets of silicone tips. This is $10-$15 cheaper than the current price for AirPod Pros at Target, Walmart and Best Buy.

APPLE WATCH

The lowest price for an Apple Watch will be on the Series 3 — on sale at Walmart for $129 (regularly $199).

The Apple Watch Series 4 starts at just $278 on Amazon.com (It’s $299 at Bestbuy).

The Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) is currently marked down to $379 on Amazon. If it’s sold out, Walmart has the Series 5 watch for the same $379 price online.

ARLO SECURITY CAMERA

Save more than $200 on the Arlo Pro 2 Wireless Home Security Camera System – now just $269.99 (regularly $479.99).

Solid alternative: Get $60 off the Blink XT2 Smart Security Camera Kit on Black Friday. The deal includes a free Echo Dot and three cameras for just $184.99.

On a budget? The Wyze Security Camera has a 4.3 star rating from more than 15,000 reviews and it’s on sale for just $25.

BEATS HEADPHONES

Save $150 on Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones, now just $149.99 at Bestbuy.com.

Save $150 on Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones, now just $199.99 at Bestbuy.com.

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds will be marked down to $199 at Staples (regularly $249; the Staples deal is cheaper than Bestbuy or Amazon).

Prefer a solid alternative? These Sennheiser PXC 550 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones are 49% off on Amazon – now just $178. Even cheaper: the Skullcandy Crusher Wireless Headphones are just $79 (regularly $149).

BOSE HEADPHONES AND SPEAKERS

Save up to 50% off at Bose, with free shipping and free returns. The Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphones are just $49 (that’s 50% off). Bose wireless headphones are just $179 (regularly $229).

BEST DEAL: $300 off Bose SoundTouch Soundbar – now just $399.95.

BEST DEAL: Bose Home Speaker 300 just $199.95 (regularly $259.95). Big bass, compact size, 360 degree sound.

DYSON

Dyson is offering its lowest prices of the year on its line of vacuums, hair dryers and fans, with savings of up to $250 off. Dyson’s cordless vacuums start at just $189.99 and their blade-less purifying fans start at just $299.99. PLUS: get two free gifts with the purchase of a Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer. See all their Black Friday deals at Dyson.com.

INSTANT POT

The Instant Pot is still a huge-seller this year and Amazon has them on sale, starting at just $54. That price gets you the 6-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute, and Warmer.

NEST THERMOSTAT

The best-selling Nest Learning smart thermostat is cheapest on Amazon at $224 (save $15). You can also snag the Nest Thermostat E on sale. It has a lower resolution and not as many features, but it’s a great starter unit. It’s on sale for $157 on Walmart.com.

Some tech reviewers will tell you they prefer the ecobee Smart Thermostat over the Nest. The ecobee includes a separate smart sensor that you can put in your room to more accurately monitor conditions, and they deliver a ton of data if you’re closely monitoring your energy usage. The Nest is a little more intuitive and easier to set up. If you want to try the ecobee, it’s on sale for just $199 (regularly $249) on Amazon.

NINTENDO SWITCH

Get Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FREE with select Nintendo Switch systems. Snag a Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8 for just $299 at Amazon (same price at Walmart and Target). Nintendo is also offering 33% off select games and 25% off select Joy-Con controllers at Amazon, Best Buy and Target.

Walmart’s Nintendo Switch Black Friday sale has games for just $30, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, NBA 2K20 and more.

PLAYSTATION

BEST DEAL: Get the PlayStation PS4 Bundle for just $199 at Walmart. The set features the 1TB PS4 system and three games: The Last of Us: Remastered, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition.

The PlayStation 4 Pro is $100 off at Amazon. Get the Playstation Pro 1TB Console for just $299 (regularly $399).

RING DOORBELL

The Ring Doorbell gets you HD video and the ability to see and speak to visitors through your phone. Motion-activated alerts and easy night vision make this a no-brainer for home security. The Ring Doorbell is on sale for just $99 on Amazon. You can also get $70 off the Ring Video Doorbell Pro – now just $179.99. (Note: we found a cheaper price at B&H — just $149.99 for the Ring Video Doorbell Pro, but deal ends November 27).

SONOS SOUNDBARS

Sonos rarely goes on sale, but they’re offering 20% off everything at Sonos.com from midnight on November 28 – December 2. The deal gets you $140 off the Sub, Playbar, and Playbase, now just $559 (regularly $699)

Save $120 on Amp (Black Friday price $479, regularly $599). And save $80 on Beam (Black Friday price $319, regularly $399).

THERAGUN

You’ll want to take advantage of Theragun’s Black Friday sale to get up to $200 off one of the most popular devices of the year. Devices start at just $199. No code required. See all deals at Theragun.com.

TIDAL

TIDAL — yes, that TIDAL — is getting in on the Black Friday and Cyber Monday madness with a huge deal that gets you four months of service at 95% off. Treat yourself to always ad-free music streaming from TIDAL with 4 months at only $0.99/month for Premium and $1.99/month for HIFI. Access a ton of exclusive albums, artists, playlists and bonus content you can’t get anywhere else. Deal valid till December 2.

TURNTABLES AND RECORD PLAYERS

An easy gift idea or a good portable record player for your office or bedroom, the Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Suitcase Turntable is just $39 on Amazon.

Alternative: Walmart has the popular Crosley Cruiser Turntable starting at $30.

Looking for a more professional quality player? Get $50 off the Pro-Ject Essential III Turntable at Amazon, now just $299.00. Other Pro-Ject turntables will be on sale too – see full selection here.

VIVID SEATS

Black Friday is actually a great chance to score deals on tickets for concerts and events, and the best place to start your search is on Vividseats.com.

From November 28 through November 29, Vivid Seats is offering 10% off all purchases made in-app and online. We spotted great seats for concerts, sporting events, theater and more, all at discounted rates. The site’s 100% buyer’s guarantee ensures that you receive your tickets in time for the event, or your money back. See full selection of tickets here.

XBOX

The best Xbox Black Friday deals are with the Xbox One S. Get the console for just $149 (that’s $100 off) on Amazon. Xbox One S bundles are just $199 and include your choice of game: NBA 2K20, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order or Gears 5.

BEST DEAL: Upgrade to the Xbox One X 1TB Console and save $150. The Xbox One X bundles are just $349 on Amazon.

BUY A WATCH OR JEWELRY, GET A FREE SMART TV

Weird flex but this deal is too good to pass up. Helzberg Diamonds is giving customers a free VIZIO 40” Smart TV with any qualifying purchase of $699.99 or more through December 1. Helzberg has a great selection of men’s and women’s watches, jewelry, home gifts and more, all marked down for Black Friday. Use promo code VIZIO to claim your free TV. See the deals here.