RS Recommends: These Battery-Powered Fans Help You Say Cool When You Can’t Plug Into AC

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

It happens too often: It’s a hot day, you need the relief of some cool air, and your fan can’t reach where you are because of its cord. Or maybe you’re outdoors and the only breeze you can count on is a shift in the wind. Rather than make do with not-good-enough, opt for a battery-powered fan so that way you can bring the cool air wherever you need it.

The best battery-powered fans are powered by everyday batteries, like AAA, or they have built-in rechargeable batteries. In both cases, this allows the fan to go cordless, so you can stay cool without needing to be plugged in. The best battery-powered fans usually have a battery life somewhere between 10 and 24 hours and can also still operate fully while they charge.

When shopping for the best battery-powered fan, there are other features to take into consideration besides battery life. You’ll want to decide upfront if a small, portable fan suits your needs, or if you want something larger, like a floor or standing fan. Small, personal fans are great to have on hand at your desk or while you’re traveling or spending time outside. However, if you’re trying to cool down a whole room, you’ll want a fan with a more permanent presence. In general, larger fans will create more powerful wind than their miniature counterparts.

No matter which size range you are shopping in, it’s important to choose a fan that has multiple wind settings to choose from as well as a strong and quiet motor.

Looking for a good battery-powered fan? Here are some decent options to pick up online.

1. Treva 5-Inch Portable Fan Keeping cool in the heat just got a lot easier. This fan comes with a compact, foldable design, allowing you to take it with you on the go. You can even adjust the tilt, letting you change the airflow direction. This fan has two different powerful speeds too and is totally cordless and battery-operated. You can bring it with you to the office, or on a picnic, or even leave it on your nightside table for when it gets too hot. We also love this portable fan because even with its power, it still has a super-quiet motor. Plus, all it needs are two D batters to get it set up — do note though these batteries don’t come included. Amazon Buy: Treva 5-Inch Portable Fan at $12.99

2. Geek Aire Floor Fan If you’ve been under the impression that battery-powered fans aren’t as powerful as their plug-in counterparts, it’s time to rethink that position with this floor unit. This 16-inch diameter, high-velocity floor fan has a powerful motor that’s capable of traditional indoor use and outdoor use alike. It’s the perfect fan for cooling garages, warehouses, and outdoor workspaces. It operates on a large rechargeable 19200mAh battery that only takes around three hours to fully charge. Once charged, it can last up to 24 hours, making this a great option for overnight camping trips, sleepovers or cooling down a room before a big event. Amazon Buy: Geek Aire Floor Fan at $169.99

3. Primevolve Portable Standing Fan Having the Primevolve portable standing fan is like having three fans in one. Thanks to its foldable design and adjustable height, this fan can be used as a table fan, a floor fan, or a pedestal fan. Its exact measurements range from 3.93 to 39.3 inches depending on how you position it. We like that the fan is low noise and highly customizable – it also has four different wind settings. Its long-lasting, rechargeable battery allows this fan to go cordless and gives you up to fifteen hours of cool relief on each charge. Amazon Buy: Primevolve Portable Standing Fan at $42.99