RS Recommends: Apple’s HomePod Mini Speaker is Just $80 Today

The HomePod Mini, Apple’s only smart speaker after the discontinuation of the original HomePod in 2020, is down to its lowest price ever at Target. The store’s $20 discount brings the HomePod Mini From $100 to $80. This deal is only available today, and the speaker is likely to go out of stock before then. One thing to note is that while the HomePod Mini is available in several colors, only the Black and White models are currently available.

Apple’s HomePod Mini is the company’s answer to Amazon’s Echo and the Google Nest Audio. You can use the speaker to control smart home accessories, play music, set timers, and get answers to questions using Siri. The speaker has been receiving regular updates to add features like sending audio messages to other Apple devices like an intercom system, and support for Apple Music’s new Siri Voice Plan.

Buy: Apple HomePod Mini at $79.99

As with AirPods, the HomePod Mini works best with Apple devices, but is fully compatible with Windows or Android gadgets, too. If you primarily use an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, the HomePod Mini is the best smart speaker for you, even if Siri lags behind Alexa and the Google Assistant in some areas.

We reviewed the HomePod Mini, and found its sound to be pretty good for a speaker of its size and price. Its bass response is full, with good treble and midrange; you’d be hard-pressed to find music that sounds bad on the HomePod Mini. The sound gets even better if you get two HomePod Minis and link them together as a stereo pair. If you have a couple of outlets to spare, you can make a great-sounding smart home theater system for $180 with Target’s deal.

Apple never discounts its own hardware, and this Target deal on the HomePod Mini is particularly surprising. A $20 discount may not seem like a lot, but it’s the best deal you’re going to see on the HomePod Mini for a long time.

