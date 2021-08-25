Apple Never Holds Sales — Here’s How to Get its Tech for Cheap

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Apple’s hardware is known for its innovative design, longevity, and relatively high price tag. The company never discounts its hardware, and stopped participating in Black Friday several years ago, so if you want a deal on Apple’s gear, you’ll have to look elsewhere.

Luckily, most major retailers have begun offering sales on Apple’s newest products. These are new, unopened products, not deals on refurbished or open box stock. If you know where to shop, you’ll never have to pay full price for a MacBook, AirPods, iPad, or Apple Watch again.

We’ve rounded up the best deals you can get on Apple’s newest gear below. None of these discounts are tied to a larger sale, which means they could end at any time. We’ll update this article regularly as deals come and go, but the ones below are active at the time of publication.

The Best AirPods Deal

Apple

Apple’s AirPods Pro are still among the best true wireless earbuds you can get, and the top choice if you pair them with another Apple device like the iPhone.

The earbuds feature active noise cancellation, get up to five hours of battery life per charge (plus an additional 18 thanks to their battery case), and three sizes of ear-tips to ensure the right fit.

Most importantly, the AirPods Pro sound great. They have a pleasing nice balance of bass, midrange, and treble, and support for Apple’s Spatial Audio technology, which creates a 360-degree surround sound-like effect when listening to certain tracks.

Normally $249, the AirPods Pro are just $197 if you shop on Amazon right now.

Buy: AirPods Pro at $197.00

The Best MacBook Deal

Apple

Apple’s new 13-Inch MacBook Pro is the first of its laptops to make use of its custom-built M1 chip.

This new processor is several times faster than the one it replaces, and efficient enough to allow Apple’s laptop to last up to 20 hours on a single charge. We’ve tested this laptop, and can confirm this figure isn’t an exaggeration.

The M1 puts Apple’s 13-Inch MacBook Pro into a league of its own compared to laptops in this size class. It’s viable to use this machine for professional work like editing 4K video, high resolution photos, or multi-track audio recordings without worrying about it slowing down.

Apple’s 13-Inch MacBook Pro is typically $1,299, but it’s currently available for $1,099 on Amazon. The laptop is listed as being $1,199 on Amazon’s product page, but an additional discount is taken at checkout.

Buy: MacBook Pro at $1,199.00

Note: The laptop above has 8GB of RAM (memory) and 256GB of storage. Amazon’s $200 discount also applies to models with additional memory and storage.

The Best iPad Deal

Amazon

This year’s model of the iPad Pro uses the same M1 processor found in Apple’s new laptops, which has led to a dramatic increase in performance.

Photo, video, and audio editing isn’t just possible, it’s faster on this machine than most traditional laptops. That’s especially impressive given this tablet’s thin, fan-less design. The 2021 iPad Pro also has a Thunderbolt 3 port, which is capable of transferring data more quickly between the tablet and an external hard drive or camera.

If you want a tablet for professional work, Apple’s iPad Pro is the only one we’d recommend. Typically $799, the 11-inch iPad Pro with 128GB of storage is marked down to $749. The $50 discount brings this tablet down to its lowest price ever.

Buy: iPad Pro (11-Inch) at $749.00

Note: Amazon is offering a $100 discount on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which starts at $999.

The Best Apple Watch Deal

Apple

The Apple Watch Series 6 is the best smartwatch for iPhone users thanks to its tight integration with the company’s Health app.

This new model has a more power-efficient always-on display, and a new sensor that can test and record your blood oxygen level. Like previous versions of the Apple Watch, the Series 6 can also track your sleep, heart rate, steps taken, distance traveled, and calories burned.

The wearable can also receive notifications from your phone, and allows you to use Siri to send text messages and initiate phone calls. The Apple Watch Series 6 normally starts at $399, but you can get one for $349 if you shop right now.

Buy: Apple Watch Series 6 at $349.00

Note: We’re recommending the 40mm version of the Apple Watch Series 6 above, but this $50 discount is also available on the 44mm version.

The Best Apple TV Deal

Amazon

The Apple TV 4K is the easiest way to bring the company’s services, like Apple Music, Apple Fitness, and Apple Arcade into your living room.

This new model is updated with a faster processor that makes it run more smoothly, and a totally redesigned remote that’s significantly eaiser to use. This media streaming box allows you to access popular services like NBC’s Peacock, Hulu, HBO Max, and Paramount+, but its key feature is its tight integration with Apple Fitness and Apple Arcade.

The former allows you to access full workout classes taught by professionals in your own home. The latter turns the Apple TV 4K into a competent video game system whose library is constantly updated with new titles. Both services are available for a monthly flat fee, so you never pay for classes or games a la carte.

Typically $179, the Apple TV 4K is available for $169 if you shop right now.

Buy: Apple TV 4K (32GB) at $169.00