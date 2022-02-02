RS Recommends: Apple’s ‘AirTag’ Trackers Just Got Discounted for the First Time

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Few things are as annoying as misplacing your phone or wallet, especially if you’re in a rush to leave the house. But the days of digging under couches and shaking off bags and jackets are over, thanks to Apple’s AirTag tracking devices.

First introduced last year, the coin-sized trackers are discounted for the first time, with an Amazon deal bringing the price of a four-pack down to just $94.

The AirTags are quickly becoming a must-have accessory to help people keep track of their stuff. The portable trackers measure just over an inch in diameter and weigh just 11 grams, making them super lightweight and easy to hide.

Tracking your items with AirTags is simple: The AirTags use Ultra Wideband technology to quickly identify and find your items nearby. If your items are further away, the AirTags tap into Apple’s “Find My” network, which many people already use for the “Find My Phone” feature. Simply connect to the “Find My” app on your phone or tablet, pair the app with your AirTag and instantly see where you stuff is. Apple says all communication with the network is anonymous and encrypted for privacy, and your location data and history are never stored on the AirTag or Cloud.

Each AirTag comes with a replaceable battery that lasts for more than a year, and the trackers are rated IP67 for dust and water-resistance too (they can be under up to a meter of water for 30 minutes or less without damage or losing connectivity).

We stick AirTags on everything from our everyday carry (think wallets, keys, phone, etc.) to our backpacks, travel bags and jackets. You can even attach an AirTag to a pet collar, to keep track of your furry friends.

While we simply put an AirTag in our bags and clothing, you can also grab an AirTag holder or keychain to keep the tiny devices more secure.

Apple products almost never go on sale and the AirTags have not been marked down since they launched last spring. As of this writing, the AirTags price is still $99 on Apple.com. The $94 AirTag sale price on Amazon brings the four-pack down by $5, and while this doesn’t seem like a huge savings, it’s the only way to score an AirTags deal right now. You also save $22 when buying the four-pack versus buying each AirTag individually, which costs $29 each.

Amazon's AirTag deal won't last long so we recommend adding to cart soon.