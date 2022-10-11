Style and Sound: Apple’s Noise-Cancelling AirPods Max Headphones Are $70 Off Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Apple-upgrading season has finally arrived. Last month, the company held its September event, announcing several new gadgets that fans can already preorder, from the new iPhone 14 to the impact-resistant Apple Watch Ultra that’s geared towards endurance athletes. The tech brand also unveiled its next generation of Apple AirPods, complete with spatial audio, smaller ear tips, and an improved 30-hour runtime. But along with all of the newest Apple gear this month, there’s also never been a better time to upgrade your headphones: We found a deal that saves you $70 on Apple’s AirPods Max wireless cans.

While the high-tech headphones normally cost $549, music lovers can score the active noise-cancelling AirPods Max for a 13 percent discount. This is the best Apple headphones deal we’ve seen this season, and the promo brings the price down to $479 on Amazon.

The AirPods Max wireless headphones feature active noise cancellation, surround sound-like spatial audio tech, and lets you listen to HiFi albums all day long — all packaged in a sleek over-ear design that’s comfortable to wear. The headphones come in a range of colors, from space gray to sky blue, and you can stream music for about 20 hours when they’re fully charged.

The AirPods Max currently have over 3,800 reviews at the time of this writing on Amazon, with a 4.6 (out of 5) star rating to boot. When you buy the headphones, you’ll also get the AirPods Max Smart Case to store your headphones and keep them protected. And of course with any Apple deal on Amazon, this $70 discount could disappear faster than it takes to do a software update, so don’t wait too long to take advantage of the sale.

If you want a new phone to use with your new over-ears, preorders for the iPhone 14 series, meantime, start on Sept. 9, with shipping expected later this month. You can choose among a variety of models, including the standard iPhone 14, 14 Plus, Pro, and Pro Max. The Pro comes with a 48-megapixel camera, plus the debut of what’s being called the “Dynamic Island,” which unfortunately isn’t a fun reality show on Apple TV+ but is actually a toolbar that displays notifications. Shop all the best Apple device deals online here.