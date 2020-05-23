There’s No Way AirPods Should Be This Cheap, But Amazon Has Them For Just $129 Right Now

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Amazon’s getting a head start on Memorial Day weekend sales with a surprising discount on Apple’s second-generation AirPods. Amazon has the AirPods 2 down to their lowest price ever at just $129 right now. Even more surprising: that price is $30 cheaper than what Apple is selling the AirPods for on its own website.

Released last year, the second-generation AirPods aren’t exactly being phased out, which is why it’s a shock that Amazon has them for so cheap. The $129 price is the lowest price we’ve seen for these earbuds at any retailer.

The wireless earbuds feature crisp, confident sound, and Apple’s super-fast H1 chip for easy pairing with your devices. The earbuds automatically turn on and connect when taken out of their case. Double-tap on the earbuds to play or skip songs; you can also use your voice to ask Siri to adjust the volume, check the time, check the weather and more.

The AirPods are great for taking calls too, thanks to its dual beamforming microphones and a speech-detecting accelerometer, which picks out your voice for better clarity. They fit comfortably in the ear, even over long periods of time, and are great for your daily commute and travel.

Get up to five hours of listening time on a single charge; get up to 24 hours with the included charging case. In a hurry? Just 15 minutes in the case will get you up to three hours of use. The case itself is charged using a Lightning connector (also included with this deal).

AirPod owners love using these wireless earbuds for working out, but you should note that the AirPods 2 are not sweat or water-resistant. If you’re really going to work up a sweat, you’ll want to consider the newer AirPods Pro (which also come with better noise-cancellation technology).

Still, you’re getting a solid deal here on the second-gen AirPods, which usually retail for $160+. As you know, Apple products almost never go on sale, so the $30 discount is something to take advantage of.

Prefer the convenience of wireless charging? Amazon currently also has the AirPods 2 with wireless charging case on sale for just $149 (regularly $199). As with all Apple deals, stock is expected to sell out fast, so we recommend adding these AirPods to your cart before it’s too late. See all the latest AirPod deals on Amazon here.