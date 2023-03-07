This Amazon-Exclusive Discount Gets You a Top-Rated Samsung Soundbar for $100 Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon is a staple for deals on everything from home goods to pets, but the site has also built its following as a place to get rare deals on top-rated electronics. Case in point: this Samsung HW-S61B Wireless Soundbar, which is on sale right now for just $247 (regularly $347+).

Not only is a $100 discount rare for a name brand soundbar, this Samsung release is an Amazon exclusive, meaning you won’t find this unit anywhere else. A bonus: Amazon Prime members could see a further discount when you add this soundbar deal to your cart (it’s listed at $197 for us).

A brand new release for 2022, Samsung’s HW-S61B soundbar gets you rich, powerful sound from a slim and minimalist unit that fits into any decor scheme.

Four woofers and three tweeters are built in, so you can enjoy deep bass, detailed mids and crisp highs, without the need for separate speakers or a subwoofer. This makes the Samsung soundbar particularly good for people living in small spaces or studios.

If you do want to add a speaker? Samsung’s “Q-Symphony” feature lets you pair the soundbar with compatible Samsung TVs and other Samsung speakers to create a “symphony” of sound. What that means: rather than muting the TV speakers in favor of the soundbar, “Q-Symphony” synchronizes all the speakers in the room to create a true immersive experience.

Dolby Atmos technology further enhances the audio, creating music and sound that “floats” around you, rather than pushing out directly towards you.

Buy SAMSUNG HW-S61B 5.0ch All-In-One… $197.99

The Samsung soundbar is great for elevating movie sound effects or gaming sequences, and “music mode” lets you hear vocals and instruments in studio-grade quality.

Watching the news or a conversation scene in a movie? The soundbar’s built-in center speaker is designed to deliver enhanced dialogue, so you hear every word clearly, whether it’s in a shout or whisper.

This is a smart soundbar that can be paired with voice assistants like Alexa to control settings using just your voice. The soundbar pairs easily with your phone too, if you want to cast your music to the speakers.

Regularly $347.99, get this Amazon-exclusive Samsung soundbar deal for just $247 — a 29% discount. Samsung is known for its top-rated soundbars but this is the cheapest one we’re seeing online. See full details here.