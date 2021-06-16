This Prime Day Deal Gets You Two Months of Paramount+, Showtime or Starz for $2

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Amazon Prime Day doesn’t kick off until June 21, but you can already score several great deals online.

One of the best Prime Day deals we’ve seen is a deep discount on Prime Video Channels, which allows you to subscribe to premium streaming services — think Paramount+, Showtime, and Starz — using your Amazon account. Prime Video Channels typically cost between $7.99 and $10.99 per month (the price they’d be if you subscribed on their respective websites), but you can get two months of service right now for just $2.

This deal runs through June 22 and includes AMC, BET+, Epix, Discovery+, Paramount+, Showtime and Starz. The $2 price gets you two full months of service, a discount of up to $20 versus paying for each service month to month. See the full list of $2 Prime Day channel deals here.

The benefit of using a Prime Video Channel instead of signing up for individual streaming services is convenience. Instead of creating separate logins, you can sign into your Amazon account and have full access to the streaming service’s library. If you subscribe to multiple streaming services, using Prime Video Channels can save you a lot of time.

Amazon has never offered this deep of a discount on Prime Video Channels, and it’s a fantastic way to try out a new streaming service without a big commitment. Most services offer a week-long or month-long trial, but this Prime Day deal lets you try them for a lot longer without a big financial commitment.

This Prime Day channels deal is just one of the many Amazon service discounts you can get right now. The site also offers a free three-month trial to Amazon Music Unlimited, its Spotify competitor, plus 50% off a two-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited, and 53% off your first four months of Audible Premium Plus.

In some cases, Amazon bundles software with its hardware; for example, if you get certain Echo Devices, you’ll get six months of Amazon Music Unlimited on the house. The service typically costs $7.99 per month, so you’re essentially getting the speaker for free.

If you’ve been curious about giving a new video streaming service a try, Amazon’s Prime Video deal is a virtually risk-free way to check it out. Just remember, this deal is only available for active Amazon Prime subscribers, so be sure to sign up for a 30-day free trial if you’re not.

