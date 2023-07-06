Streaming Deals Are Back for Amazon Prime Day With 99-Cent Channels And 50% Off Paramount+

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

This Prime Day, Amazon is launching a number of new offers on its Prime Video Channels page, which allows you to subscribe to premium streaming services and download movies using your Amazon account — for cheap.

Prime Video Channels typically cost between $4.99 and $10.99 per month (the price they’d be if you subscribed on their respective websites), but for Prime Day 2023, Prime members can get select channels for 99 cents per month for up to two months, and get 50% off for two months on streaming services like AMC+, Paramount+, STARZ, Britbox, Cinemax, and more.

As part of Amazon Prime Day 2023 this year, we’re expecting savings on not just Prime Video Channels, but smart TVs, streaming sticks, streaming devices, and more.

What Are the Best Prime Day Streaming Deals?

With early Prime Day streaming deals going live, you can subscribe to Prime Video channels through your Amazon account to get the discounts. Then, you can log into the streamers on your usual streaming device (I.e. Fire TV Stick or Apple TV). See the full list of streaming services on sale here.

Right now, Amazon is also offering an early Prime Day streaming deal where you can save up to 50% on select DC movies. Use it to watch everything from the DCEU, from the Snyder cut of Justice League to LEGO DC films, all without interruption from ads.

DC

Buy Amazon Prime DC Movies Deal 50% Off Trending DeSantis Slammed by ‘Peaky Blinders’ Team for Bizarre Campaign Ad The Brain Behind ‘Barbie’: Inside the Brilliant Mind of Greta Gerwig Britney Spears Allegedly Hit in the Face by NBA Star Victor Wembanyama’s Security, Files Police Report Robert De Niro's Daughter Says Her Son Leandro Died After Buying Fentanyl-Laced Pills

Keep in mind: these Amazon streaming deals are only reserved for Amazon Prime members, so you’ll need to have a Prime membership to get the discounted streaming rates.

Don’t have Prime? You can get a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime here, which lets you watch Amazon Prime movies and shows for free, and gets you access to the Prime Channels deals.

And if you can’t wait until Prime Day to shop for a new streaming stick or or device, Amazon has already cut the price down on Fire TVs, Roku streaming sticks, and more. See the deals here.