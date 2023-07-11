Here’s How to Save on a New TV During Amazon Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s always-anticipated Prime Day is finally here, delivering two days and millions of deals on everything from headphones to home goods — plus, some of the year’s best deals on TVs.

TV prices are a bit all over the map right now, with budget-friendly options below $200 and premium TVs hitting $2,000 or more. Luckily, no matter your price point, the best Prime Day TV deals include options at just about every price point.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best Prime Day TV deals to shop on Amazon right now. Just remember that Prime Day only lasts from Tuesday, July 11 through Wednesday, July 12. Also, you’ll need to be a Prime member to access these TV deals. If you’re not a member, grab a 30-day free trial here to start shopping these deals.

Best Prime Day TV Deals

Buy Sony OLED 65″ BRAVIA XR A80K 4K Ultra… $1,498

LG Ultra Short Throw Smart Home Theater Projector, $896.99 (was $1,262.09)

LG OLED Objet Collection Posé Series 4K Smart TV, $1,696.99 (was $1,699.99)

LG Class OLED 65” 8K Smart TV & Soundbar, $1196.99 (was $1746.99)

Buy Hisense 50″ QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $299.99 Trending 'Sound Of Freedom' Is a Superhero Movie for Dads With Brainworms Mark Wahlberg, Guy Fieri, Mel Gibson Are All on Jack White's Sh-t List for 'Normalizing' Donald Trump The Trillion-Dollar Grift: Inside the Greatest Scam of All Time Republican’s 'Whistleblower' Charged as Unregistered Foreign Agent

TCL 40″ Class 3-Series Full HD LED Smart Roku TV, $149.99 (was $179.99)

SAMSUNG 55” Class QLED 4K The Frame Smart TV, $987.99 (was $1497.99)

Buy Samsung Frame TV $987.99

SAMSUNG 50” Class Crystal 4K UHD AU8000 Series TV, $377.99 (was $447.99)

SAMSUNG 55″ Class Neo QLED 4K QN90B TV, $997.99 (was $1697.99)